The biggest story in the world of UFC over the past few months has seen Conor McGregor try his best into getting Floyd Mayweather out of retirement.

At the moment, it just seems like we’ll continue to get verbal jabs thrown at one another, as has been the case ever since the rumour first came to fruition.

SUPER FIGHT

Although there was a rumoured breakthrough earlier this month that the two had agreed to a fight, it proved to be false as Mayweather quickly rubbished the speculation on his Instagram account.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Despite that, Money has urged his rival to talk to his UFC bosses so that they can eventually fight, and as expected, more call-outs have followed with no end in sight.

However, in a strange turn of events, Mayweather has actually come out in defence of McGregor, against those that are doubting and criticising his stand-up skills.

Article continues below

You can’t blame the critics as McGregor isn’t experienced inside of a boxing ring, so you’d be forgiven for calling it a mismatch, despite the Notorious boasting a strong stand-up game.

PRAISING THE NOTORIOUS

Speaking to Showtime’s Steve Farhood, Mayweather said: “I’m here, let’s make it happen.

“Every time McGregor goes out there and competes and wins, he does it standing up.

“When Conor McGregor did lose, he lost on the ground. He didn’t lose standing up, so he’s a hell of a fighter.

“He’s a very, very tough competitor and he has a will to win. Also, the UFC gloves are no different to boxing gloves, they just a little bit smaller.

“But if a guy got power, he got power and Conor McGregor got power.”

Following all of the trash talk, it’s both refreshing and strange to see Mayweather playing the friendly game for once.

Who knows how long the niceties will last? He could either genuinely be praising his rival, or he may have something bigger up his sleeve.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Irishman responds to this, so keep an eye out on his social media accounts for any jibes aimed at Mayweather.

What do you make of Floyd Mayweather praising Conor McGregor? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms