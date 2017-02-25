Alexis Sanchez's contract saga is becoming tiresome for Arsenal fans who are desperate for the club to tie down one of their star players to a new long-term contract.

The Chilean will have just a year remaining on his current deal come the summer, and are at serious risk of either being forced to sell him, in order to acquire a transfer fee, or watch his value drop and leave on a free at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Both the Gunners and Sanchez have been in a contract stand-off for months, with fellow key Arsenal star Mesut Ozil yet to agree a new deal, with both players' deals set to expire at the same time.

However, Arsenal are not ready to jeopardise their strict financial structure in order to meet the demands of the club's two biggest stars who have been instrumental for the north London club in recent seasons.

But if there was one player Gunners fans would want to sign a new deal more than anyone, it would be Sanchez.

The former Barcelona winger has netted 20 goals in 34 appearances for the Gunners, which includes a memorable hat-trick against West Ham in a stand-out personal performance for the forward, making him Arsenal's top scorer.

Sanchez gives fans optimism

And the Chilean posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the words: "I simply work hard and with dedication to be here today and smile at life." - giving Arsenal fans some hope that the 28-year-old is happy with life in north London and ready to commit to a new deal.

The player has yet to accept a £180,000-a-week deal, though, with rumours of a potential summer exit continuing to surface. However, the most worrying news regarding Sanchez's future at the Emirates was leaked to a group of fans at the stadium.

Supporters left stunned

According to The Times, a group of Arsenal fans were left "stunned" during a tour of the Emirates when staff confessed to them that Sanchez will definitely be leaving in the summer.

Up until now, it has been 50/50 whether Sanchez would sign a new deal, but the shocking revelation from club staff most likely ruined what was meant to be an enjoyable outing for the Gunners fans.

Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick, per the Mirror, has admitted that the club won't fall to the likes of Sanchez and Ozil's demands.

"We have continued to invest in the region of key players," said Keswick.

“Further work is required in the area of contract renewals and we will continue to invest rationally in our squad retention as we move forward.”

