Derrick Rose.

Derrick Rose jokes about flying to Chicago after trade deadline

Published

Derrick Rose is securely stationed with the New York Knicks after Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and looks like he will finish out the season in blue and orange.

He seemed relieved before his squad took on the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers near Lake Erie, maybe that good mood will extend throughout the remainder of the campaign.

On Friday, he was feeling good enough to joke with the media that he may be making another trip back to Chicago soon.

Team management spoke to reporters after their star point guard made these comments and assured them that he was just having a little fun with the deadline murmurs.

He said that he had a flight later that afternoon to the gathered press and reiterated he would be heading back home.

Jeff Hornacek has spent a great deal of time around Rose this season and was confused by the ensuing questions from the media about the former MVP’s availability.

The floor general and the Knicks general manager had a meeting after the guard was nearly traded to Minnesota for Ricky Rubio and both sides understand how the business of basketball goes.

Rose explained: “Me and Steve have a great relationship - very open and honest. We are on the same page in trying to get the team to be consistent and get better every day.”

In the Big Apple, the 28-year old will have the chance to do just that, but no one knows if he will be around Madison Square Garden next year to help the Knicks.

