A return could be on the cards.

WWE reportedly interested in re-signing The Hardy Boyz in 2017

Matt and Jeff Hardy were arguably the biggest talking points in the wrestling world in 2016, after their character changes went down well with the majority of fans.

The older Hardy created the ‘Broken Matt’ character, while the younger sibling in Jeff used the ‘Brother Nero’ character and they were seen as the highlight of what was then the sinking ship known as TNA.

With new owners, though, it seems as if the company is safe for now, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be able to keep two of their prized assets.

This is because the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has claimed that Matt and Jeff haven’t re-signed with TNA, and have no intention of doing so either.

Apparently, they are going to be filling their dates over the next month or so before figuring out what the next step for them could be.

However, according to both Cageside Seats and IWNerd, WWE reportedly are very interested in bringing them back to the company.

POTENTIAL RETURN

The only reason contracts haven’t been offered at this stage is because of the legal obstacles, but the feeling is that the company have spots ready for them, should they accept a potential offer.

That’s not the only obstacle, as there haven’t been any rumours on whether Matt actually wants to return to the company, mainly because he has a lot of creative control regarding the direction of his character in TNA, and it looks possible that he may not have that same control should he move to the WWE.

Despite that, he's called out 'MeekMahan' and his tag teams on numerous occasions, and he may get the chance to do so this year.

Jeff, on the other hand, has made it clear that he’s willing to return, but only on a part-time deal.

Only time will tell whether WWE can tempt them enough to return to the organisation, and if they can, it’ll be interesting to see which gimmicks they use as it would be a massively missed opportunity if Broken Matt doesn’t grace a WWE ring.

Should The Hardy Boyz re-sign with the WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

John Cena
