Life in the NBA can be very stressful during the trade deadline as players have no idea where they will end up by the end of the day.

Superstars and All-Star level talent is usually safe from being moved, but they make up such a small percentage of the overall league that most players feel the pressure.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the process of looking for that franchise defining star right now as they have mostly castaways and young prospects on their roster.

During a team flight to their next game Thursday, a team official alerted them to a trade with the Houston Rockets and all the players believed they knew who would be leaving them.

Nick Young has been a Laker for four years as he has fulfilled a lifelong dream to play in front of his hometown crowd. Everyone thought Swaggy was gone, but it Marcelo Huertas going to H-Town instead.

The first season was great for him and he became a fan favourite after the team lost Kobe Bryant to injury, but with all the young talent on board now management can’t be blamed for exploring deals for older players.

He told the Orange County Register: “Everyone was looking at me, I thought I was gone.

“I understand the business side and letting the young guys grow. I still consider myself one of these guys. I can make shots for them when they need me.”

For now, Swaggy P will remain with his young teammates and survive to shoot more three pointers in his hometown, but he knows that this isn’t the end of trade talks about him.