One of the most important things that you instantly associate with Goldberg is his incredible undefeated streak.

The run is billed at 173 consecutive victories, which wrestling fans will know is the inflated figure that was created to make Goldberg look destructive and unbeatable.

UNDEFEATED STREAK

His actual record isn’t that bad either, as his winning streak back in WCW was 157-0, that’s when you include what he did on television as well at the live events.

However, his impressive record is in grave danger of being crushed – and it’s not anybody on the main roster.

That’s obvious, as they’re always under the microscope every week on Monday Night Raw or Smackdown Live and we’d all be well aware of the fact that somebody has racked up over 100 consecutive wins.

It’s currently NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka who is on her way to smashing Goldberg’s record.

ASUKA

Ring Side News have reported that as of this writing, Asuka is sitting on a staggering 149 consecutive victories and if she can make her way through nine more wins without being pinned or submitted, then she’ll overtake Goldberg’s legitimate record of 157 victories.

If she can make it through 25 more matches and continues to win, then Goldberg’s inflated record will also be broken – and he also sent out a congratulatory tweet to her.

Asuka has already shattered a couple of records as she’s now the longest-reigning singles champion and the longest-reigning women’s champion in NXT history.

If she can make it past WrestleMania weekend with her championship intact, then she’ll become the longest-reigning champion of any kind on NXT, overtaking Konnor and Viktor and The Ascension – but there’s a tough task ahead of her when she takes on Ember Moon the night before WrestleMania.

Scripted or not, that is one impressive feat as the WWE have done an incredible job of building her up as the most impressive female in the company.

Will Asuka make it to 157-0? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

