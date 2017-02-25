Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Shaw finds himself out of a job after 'Piegate'.

Wayne Shaw posts tweet after Sutton United are forced to play defender in goal

The furore surrounding Wayne Shaw’s ‘Piegate’ controversy resurfaced on Saturday afternoon during Sutton United’s game against Torquay.

In the 15th minute, Sutton goalkeeper Ross Worner suffered an injury and had to be replaced. But with no backup goalkeeper on the bench - Shaw was sacked this week for his pie-eating stunt - the club had to call on defender Simon Downer to play the rest of the game between the sticks.

To his credit, Downer only conceded once and Sutton went on to win 3-2.

The Vanarama National League outfit asked Shaw to resign from the club after he was seen eating a pie during Sutton’s FA Cup game against Arsenal.

But Shaw might have fallen foul of football’s gambling rules after Sun Bets offered odds of 8-1 on him consuming a pie on live television.

The 45-year-old is now under investigation by the Football Association and the Gambling Commission, although he insists he was simply trying to wind up the Arsenal fans.

Shaw told The Sun: “The Arsenal fans were constantly singing about me, and shouting ‘Who ate all the pies?’

“There was a lot of banter, and I thought I could have a bit of fun here. I took a big bite and waved it in the air towards them, but it was all in good spirit.

“It didn’t cost me anything from the girl at the counter — apart from my job.”

Sutton United v Arsenal - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Shaw's tweet after Sutton's win

Some aren’t convinced by Shaw’s explanation of events. It does seem like too much of a coincidence, although the investigation may find he was innocent all along.

The situation cannot have been easy for Shaw. He certainly couldn’t have expected to lose his job because he ate a pie during a football match.

Yet he continues to follow Sutton’s progress, as evidenced by the tweet he sent after today’s game.

“Well done to all @suttonunited great three points away from home with SD in goal for 80 minutes,” Shaw wrote.

Class

Sacked on Tuesday for what many believe was just a bit of banter, Shaw still had the graciousness to congratulate his old employers.

That’s pretty class.

Should Wayne Shaw still be in a job? Let us know in the comments section below!

