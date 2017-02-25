Arsene Wenger has worked with some fine midfield talent during his time as Arsenal boss, including Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires, Mathieu Flamini and Alex Song.

But the Gunners two biggest midfield stars in recent years have been Cesc Fabregas and Mesut Ozil.

Both won the hearts of the Arsenal faithful, although, now at rivals Chelsea, Fabregas has fallen out of favour with the Gunners support who adored him for his eight years of service in north London.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Ozil is the now the man leading Arsenal's midfield, joining two years after the Spaniard's departure, and has been largely impressive during his time at the Emirates.

However, with the Germany international stalling over a new deal at Arsenal, the club are now having to carefully consider whether he warrants the £250,000-a-week deal he is demanding to remain with the Gunners.

Article continues below

Pundits have previously accused Ozil of going missing when it really matters in the big games, while Fabregas has enjoyed success with Barcelona and Chelsea since leaving Arsenal.

The Gunners midfielder's form in recent weeks has dipped, while Fabregas has struggled to secure a regular position in Antonio Conte's Chelsea side - so it's safe to say that neither are an in an ideal situation right now.

Fabregas influential for Blues

However, one stat has proven that, despite Fabregas lacking game time at Stamford Bridge, he is proving to be more effective than Ozil who has been ever present in Wenger's team this campaign.

Fabregas netted the opening goal after 19 minutes against Swansea on Saturday afternoon, meaning he has been directly involved in 10 league goals for Chelsea this season - one more than Ozil has for Arsenal.

And that makes for interesting reading, considering Ozil was the Premier League's top assist maker last season and that Fabregas has played 1227 minutes less than his Arsenal counterpart in 2016/17.

Chelsea squad oozing class

Conte has enjoyed a successful first six months in charge of Chelsea in the Premier League and, given that fact that the Spaniard has lacked game time this season, it proves the strength and depth the Italian has at his disposal.

As they say, "form is temporary, class is permanent" and that is proving to be the case for Fabregas who is continually influential for Chelsea, despite not having been able to create any long-standing partnerships with his teammates this season.

With the Blues' form showing no signs of dipping, it's hard to imagine Fabregas not lifting a second Premier League title with Chelsea in May.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms