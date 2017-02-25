Boston had a busy trade deadline on Thursday as they were linked to both Paul George and Jimmy Butler as the minutes ticked on. The deadline came and went without them making a huge splash by grabbing one of them.

Isaiah Thomas is in the midst of an amazing season in Beantown and looks to have the Celtics in the second seed in the Eastern Conference by the time the 2017 regular season campaign draws to a close.

The problem with being in such a wonderful position is that, as a team, you are still staring up at LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in any scenario to get out of the East without a significant injury playing a role.

As it stands, the Celtics are a legitimately good team that stands above the dregs of the league by a considerable margin. That all seems to be like smoke in the wind when it comes to taking down a man that has been to six-straight NBA Finals dating back to 2011.

Teams have rebranded, franchise stars have moved, and major rivals from that time have retired in the time since LeBron found himself at home during June. It’s clear to even the most rosy-eyed observer that more talent will be necessary to get past Cleveland.

Here are the cases for getting a hold of one of those two franchise defining stars by any means possible:

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Buckets is throwing up the best statistical season of any Bull since Michael Jordan and was named an All-Star yet again in the Eastern Conference. He has the size, athleticism and defensive ability to at least make it hard for the King in a potential matchup.

He’s been through the fire of the playoffs multiple times before and has played pretty well on that stage as he averaged 22 points per game last time he was there. Also of note, he had to share the ball with Derrick Rose at the time and still impacted the game.

Chicago’s offseason has proven to be misguided at best as Butler and Dwyane Wade have struggled to lift the roster around them. Their ceiling is apparent, but statistically, the forward has never been better.

Adding him to Brad Stevens’ offence would unlock more of his off-ball scoring as he would have opportunities as a slasher fans haven’t seen since Rose was in MVP form. A better defensive scheme would also lessen the burden on him to single-handedly bottle opposing scorers.

Paul George

PG 13 has done a wonderful job bouncing back from a horrific injury as a member of the USA Basketball squad. His 22 points, six rebounds and three assists a game look more like the explosive superstar fans remember before that injury.

However, the Pacers have been listless and all the additions in the offseason geared toward scoring more points have led to a middling squad that can’t stop other teams from scoring. George wants a team around him to contend for championships.

In Boston, George would get to play that role perfectly as he would arguably have a more talented unit around him than his best Indiana teams. As LeBron ages, the entire conference would be his for the taking.