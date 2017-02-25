With WWE finally confirming that Diamond Dallas Page is the fourth entrant into the Hall of Fame class of 2017, it’s allowed the fans to witness some untold stories from the three-time WCW Champion.

He’s already explained how he received the emotional phone call from Triple H when he was told he’s being inducted this year, and you can be sure that he’ll continue to discuss how he got to the stage he’s at now after a decorated career in WCW where he was one of the most popular stars.

DREAM MATCHES

The legends of the business always have their current favourites, whether it’s those they enjoy watching or some they would have loved to wrestle in their prime, and DDP is no different.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport to promote the latest DLC from WWE 2K17, DDP explained how he would have loved to wrestle the likes of Randy Orton and Jake Roberts, while Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock were also high on his list.

He said: “There’s a bunch of matches, the first one, of course, that comes into mind is RKO. I would have loved to have worked with Randy Orton.

Article continues below

“I met him when I was coming into the WWE and he was down at OVW and his Dad was there, Cowboy Bob Orton. Cowboy has taught me a lot because he was good friends with Jimmy [Garvin] and of course, Jimmy taught me a lot.

PEOPLE'S CHAMPION VS. THE PEOPLE'S CHAMPION

“I would have loved to have wrestled Randy, another person...you know, people’s champion versus the people’s champion [The Rock]. That’s what should have happened when I came into WWE but if it did, I don’t think I would have been in the spot I’m in today.

“Another great one, my mentor, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts. You know, Jake called me up in 1997 and all he said was, ‘Congratulations.’ I went, ‘Jake?” He went, ‘Yeah, congratulations.’ I said for what, he said, ‘For reinventing the DDT.’ That was a really big deal to me, a really big deal when my mentor, one of my two mentors, him and Dusty Rhodes.

"When he said that to me, it meant a lot because I know how much Jake protected his work in the ring, and he was very willing to teach but wasn’t all that willing to give out compliments unless you earned them, and that, for me, was the biggest compliment ever.

“I would have also liked to – which you can in the game, 2K17 – you can get 1997 Stone Cold Steve Austin. According to Pro Wrestling Illustrated, he was the number one wrestler in the world.

“In 1997, Diamond Dallas Page and the Macho Man Randy Savage won the feud of the year, and number two was Austin and Bret Hart. So please excuse that we didn’t work together, but in 2K17 you can do that."

He’s made it clear that he’d have loved to face Austin and The Rock on numerous occasions, and it’s a shame that he was unable to do so in his prime.

Fans have the chance to do so in WWE 2K17, along with playing through seven matches from the Hall of Fame showcase which is available to download now, with contests such as Sting vs. Ric Flair, and Papa Shango vs. The Godfather just some of the bouts available.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms