It's hard to believe that Cesc Fabregas turns 30 in May. It doesn't seem long since he was pulling on Arsenal's red shirt.

However, it has been five-and-a-half years since the Spain midfielder was a Gunners star - having left to rejoin Barcelona - and has since returned to England with Chelsea.

Fabregas swapped Barcelona's academy for a move to Arsenal, where he became the club's youngest-ever player aged 16 years and 177 days during an appearance against Rotherham United in the third round of the League Cup.

But what has happened to the Spaniard since, he would never have imagined himself when he made his debut back in October 2003.

Chelsea's midfielder has won two European Championships and the World Cup with Spain, La Liga, Copa del Rey and Super Cup with Barcelona, the Premier League once with both Arsenal and Chelsea, plus the FA Cup and League Cup.

It's safe to say that the Spaniard will look back on his career with fond memories, and most of them will come in the Premier League where he has spent over 10 years with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Although, this season, despite his wealth of experience and understanding of English football, Fabregas has struggled to break into Antonio Conte's starting XI - having made just six Premier League starts in 17 appearances - meaning life on the bench has become a familiar theme for the 29-year-old.

Conte repaid for Fabregas start

However, Conte handed the midfielder a rare start against relegation-threatened Swansea City on Saturday and he repaid the Italian's faith after netting the Blues' opener after 19 minutes.

And his third Premier League goal of the campaign came on a momentous occasion for Fabregas, who was celebrating his 300th Premier League appearance.

That milestone made the Blues midfielder the first Spaniard to make 300 Premier League appearances, and it could have come earlier this season had Conte afforded Fabregas more opportunities.

Luiz teases Blues midfielder

But when Fabregas' achievement was brought up by Chelsea TV following Saturday's win, David Luiz had a rather amusing reaction to the news.

As can be seen in the video below, Fabregas begins to give his thoughts on his 300th Premier League appearance, before Luiz suddenly realises what was said and interrupts the Spaniard, saying: "300 already? Oh, you're getting old!"

Age will be of no concern to Fabregas, though, as he is still proving to be influential for the Blues - despite his limited game time - having directly been involved in 10 league goals for Conte's men this season.

