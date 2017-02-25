Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Anthony Joshua makes bold prediction for Wladimir Klitschko fight

Anthony Joshua will at last face an opponent capable of causing him problems when he takes on Wladimir Klitschko on April 29.

We’ve been waiting to see Joshua - who boasts an 18-0 record - given a stern test and few come tougher than former WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Klitschko.

The Ukrainian, who hasn’t fought since losing his belts to Tyson Fury in 2015, will be 41 by the time he meets Joshua at the O2 Arena.

He isn’t a spring chicken anymore but his experience will test the 2012 Olympic gold medalist.

Earlier this month, Klitschko admitted this fight against Joshua will be the toughest test of his career.

"I had maybe 40,000, 50,000, 60,000 but never 90,000," he told talkSPORT, via Sky Sports.

"It's the toughest challenge I've ever had, because in a certain way he is a copy of me size-wise and he is a world champion in a professional sport."

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko Press Conference

358 rounds v 44 rounds

Both boxers are 6ft 6in, but it’s in the numbers of rounds they’ve both had where Klitschko can find the biggest difference.

Since his professional debut in 1996, Klitschko has faced 358 rounds of boxing. Joshua, on the other hand, has been in just 44 (just five of Joshua’s fights have gone into a third round).

"One Olympic champion is fighting another one, one generation is fighting another generation, so there are a lot of questions,” Klitschko added.

"Do I still have it? Is Anthony good enough now? All these questions are in our minds. But we never thought it was going to be that big."

Joshua's prediction

You’ll be forgiven into thinking that Klitschko sounds uneasy about the fight. Joshua, though, is full of confidence.

In an interview with British GQ magazine, the 27-year-old predicted a knockout finish in his upcoming bout.

“I think I will knock Klitschko out,” Joshua said. “I’m not superstitious about it, but I have a feeling that it will happen in a slightly unexpected way. It will be something like a counterpunch that will finish it. 

“It won't be quick... It will take time because he is so experienced and he isn't easy to hit. But I will find my opportunity and I will take it.”

It’s probably the first time a boxer has sounded genuinely confident of knocking Dr. Steelhammer out.

BOX-GBR-UKR-JOSHUA-KLITSCHKO

What's your prediction for the fight? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

