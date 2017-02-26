Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Tony Bellew: All set for toughest encounter.

Tony Bellew posts final message for David Haye ahead of March 4 showdown

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As time approaches for one of the highly anticipated fights in 2017, the thrill and excitement reaches the apex as we count down the days leading towards the fight.

Fierce rivals David Haye and Tony Bellew will clash in a week at the O2 Arena in London on March 4. Many believe it will be the final settlement of their dispute that has been going on for years.

Countless insults and call-outs between each other, Haye and Bellew have left no stones unturned before the showdown.

Article continues below

The Liverpudlian has taken to social media, posting on Instagram, revealing that his training camp in officially over. A video message with Bellew lying on the floor saying: "Camp is officially over. I've had a heart attack cardio day.

“Just be ready, b****. Be ready.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Liverpool changed their Twitter bio when Man United fan posted one tweet

Liverpool changed their Twitter bio when Man United fan posted one tweet

The preparations of the boxers were the centre of attention in recent months with both fighters updating their fans about their progress through the social media platform.

Haye returned from Miami after concluding his training in America and appeared on Soccer AM on Saturday where he disclosed that he will "cave in Bellew’s skull”.

'Bring it on Sideshow!'

Bellew, 34, captioned the video: “CAMP IS OFFICIALLY OVER! No excuses I'm ready.. I've done EVERYTHING I possibly can to get me ready for this fight and I have cut NO CORNERS! Bring it on Sideshow!”

Check it out below:

Fight night is approaching

The build-up to the bout has been phenomenal with the global audience waiting for an enthralling action on the given night as both Brits face off to end the feud and the victor earns the winners’ tag for the long haul.

Only time will tell who among The Hayemaker and Bomber trounces the other as the former heavyweight champion returns to the ring after ten months while Bellew promoted himself from cruiserweight to the heavyweight division to bring the fight to fruition.

BOXING-BRITAIN-HAYE-BELLEW

What's your prediction for the fight? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Liverpool changed their Twitter bio when Man United fan posted one tweet

Liverpool changed their Twitter bio when Man United fan posted one tweet

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

WWE legend explains why he never got to face Steve Austin & The Rock

WWE legend explains why he never got to face Steve Austin & The Rock

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again