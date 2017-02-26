As time approaches for one of the highly anticipated fights in 2017, the thrill and excitement reaches the apex as we count down the days leading towards the fight.

Fierce rivals David Haye and Tony Bellew will clash in a week at the O2 Arena in London on March 4. Many believe it will be the final settlement of their dispute that has been going on for years.

Countless insults and call-outs between each other, Haye and Bellew have left no stones unturned before the showdown.

The Liverpudlian has taken to social media, posting on Instagram, revealing that his training camp in officially over. A video message with Bellew lying on the floor saying: "Camp is officially over. I've had a heart attack cardio day.

“Just be ready, b****. Be ready.”

The preparations of the boxers were the centre of attention in recent months with both fighters updating their fans about their progress through the social media platform.

Haye returned from Miami after concluding his training in America and appeared on Soccer AM on Saturday where he disclosed that he will "cave in Bellew’s skull”.

'Bring it on Sideshow!'

Bellew, 34, captioned the video: “CAMP IS OFFICIALLY OVER! No excuses I'm ready.. I've done EVERYTHING I possibly can to get me ready for this fight and I have cut NO CORNERS! Bring it on Sideshow!”

Fight night is approaching

The build-up to the bout has been phenomenal with the global audience waiting for an enthralling action on the given night as both Brits face off to end the feud and the victor earns the winners’ tag for the long haul.

Only time will tell who among The Hayemaker and Bomber trounces the other as the former heavyweight champion returns to the ring after ten months while Bellew promoted himself from cruiserweight to the heavyweight division to bring the fight to fruition.

