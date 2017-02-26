HORNETS (25-33) 99, KINGS (25-34) 85

Frank Kaminsky (23/13/3) led the Hornets in scoring as they secured a win on the road. Marvin Williams (16/6/0) also contributed to the win but All-Star Kemba Walker (12/3/6) shot just 5-12. Sacramento was led by Ben McLemore (18/2/0) and newcomer Buddy Hield (15/1/2) showed his potential off the bench.

HAWKS (32-26) 86, MAGIC (22-38) 105

Terrence Ross (24/4/2) shot 10-15 and put up big numbers for Orlando in just his second game for the team. Aaron Gordon (18/3/3) and Nicola Vucevic (16/14/1) also contributed significantly to the win. Tim Hardaway Jr., (15/3/0) had a team-high for Atlanta who has lost three straight.

SIXERS (22-36) 109, KNICKS (24-35) 110

Carmelo Anthony (37/6/2) knocked down the game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds left to cap a brilliant individual performance. Derrick Rose (18/5/3) had a strong night as New York recovered from squandering a 17-point lead. Jahlil Okafor (28/10/1) was one of three 76ers players with double-doubles but they fell short at the end.

PACERS (30-29) 95, HEAT (27-32) 113

Hassan Whiteside (22/17/0) put up a huge double-double for Miami as they dismantled Indiana. The Heat's backcourt duo Dion Waiters (22/2/3) and Goran Dragic (21/2/4) also posted big numbers. Paul George (10/1/1) had a frustrating night for Indy and was ejected in the third quarter.

PELICANS (23-36) 83, MAVERICKS (23-35) 96

Dallas had five players in double-figures, led by Harrison Barnes (19/3/2). Veteran Dirk Nowitzki (18/9/0) was an efficient 8-12 from the field. Anthony Davis (39/14/0) had a huge night for New Orleans but couldn't prevent a second straight defeat. DeMarcus Cousins (12/15/6) struggled offensively.

BULLS (30-29) 117, CAVALIERS (40-17)

Dwyane Wade (20/9/10) was just one rebound shy of a triple-double at Quicken Loans Arena but Jimmy Butler (18/10/10) managed to achieve the feat as Chicago toppled the Cavs for the third time this season. Kyrie Irving (34/9/7) had a team-high for a LeBron James-less Cleveland team who are now 4-19 without him since he returned to the franchise and 0-4 this year.

TIMBERWOLVES (23-36) 130, ROCKETS (42-18) 142

James Harden (24/5/10) was one of eight Houston players in double-figures in this high-scoring affair. Ryan Anderson (18/2/3) and Lou Williams (17/0/4) put up strong numbers in the win. Karl-Anthony Towns (37/22/3) had an eye-catching stat line and Andrew Wiggins (30/2/2) had a big night but it wasn't enough for Minnesota.

NETS (9-49) 95, WARRIORS (49-9) 112

Stephen Curry (27/5/5) hit five three-pointers as the Dubs secured a routine win without Kevin Durant in the lineup. Klay Thompson (24/4/4) was the only other Warriors players in double digits. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (16/10/1) led Brooklyn in scoring with his double-double.