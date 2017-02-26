Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Liverpool will be Southampton supporters today.

Manchester United fan makes Liverpool change their Twitter bio before EFL Cup final

Manchester United will attempt to win the League Cup for the first time since 2010 when they take on Southampton later on today.

Jose Mourinho’s debut season at the club has been filled with plenty of positives. The Red Devils will finish higher than their current sixth place if their form - they have won their past five games in all competitions and have lost just once since the start of November - continues, and they are through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League and the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, this summer is sure to bring at least one more fancy arrival.

So, although Chelsea are likely to run away with the title this season, they can expect their old boss to be on their tail from the outset next term.

United are favourites to overcome Southampton at Wembley Stadium and Ryan Giggs believes victory can provide the springboard for his former team to go on and continue to win trophies.

“I think it is always important to win a trophy,” Giggs told Press Association Sport, via the Daily Mail.

AS Saint-Etienne v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

Giggs: EFL Cup will give security

The Welshman continued: “This was the first trophy I won and it was the first trophy that I think Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo won, so it does give players that feeling of what it is like to win something with Manchester United.

“That gives you the confidence to then go on and it sort of takes the pressure off a little bit that you have already won something this season.

“Especially with United going for the fourth place, the FA Cup and the Europa League, it is sort of that little bit of security that you've already won something.

“I think for most fans, win a trophy and get a Champions League spot this year would be hailed as a successful season building for next season.”

Liverpool will be hoping for a Southampton win

But victory will do more than just boost morale at Old Trafford. It will also take United’s number of cup victories to 42.

That is one more than Liverpool’s tally of 41.

The rivalry between Man United and Liverpool is one of the biggest in football. United’s title success in 2010-11 saw them surpass Liverpool’s tally of 18 league titles, and the Anfield club will certainly be Southampton supporters this afternoon.

Man United fan made Liverpool change their Twitter bio

One United supporter reminded Liverpool of the fact that Mourinho can clinch the 42nd cup in the club’s history on Twitter, prompting the Merseyside outfit to change their Twitter bio.

This is how it looked before.

p1b9rn9anfcrsse01vg91c9bgsc9.jpg

And this is how it looks now.

p1b9rn9midehg1ovt1fav1itme4hb.jpg

Brilliant. We wonder if Liverpool will change it back if Southampton win.

What's your prediction for the EFL Cup final? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
League Cup
Football

