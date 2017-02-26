Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Coventry City raised eyebrows earlier this month after confirming the signing of Yakubu, the former Nigeria striker who turned 34 in November.

While it’s true the African forward once starred in the Premier League - he scored goals on a consistent basis for Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton and Blackburn Rovers - the last few years of his career have been, well, let’s just say underwhelming.

After scoring a reasonably impressive 24 goals in 43 appearances for the Chinese club Guangzhou R&F during the 2012-13 campaign - back when it wasn’t nearly as popular to move to China - he then went on to Al-Rayyan in Qatar where he scored three goals in eight matches.

Reading brought Yakubu back to England in 2015 but he only managed to score one goal in seven disappointing appearances for the Championship outfit.

He then moved on to Kayserispor in Turkey where he spent one season and failed to score a single goal in 12 games.

‘The Yak’ was unsurprisingly released by the club in the summer of 2016 and had remained a free agent until Coventry signed him on February 13 following a short trial.

"We're pleased to have secured the signing of Yakubu,” City boss Russell Slade was quoted as saying by BBC Sport, “who brings vast experience and a terrific goal record.

"He's a one-in-every-two-games man goals-wise, so we had to be interested.”

You can't blame Slade for taking a punt

It’s hard to blame Slade for completing a signing that has ‘Football Manager’ written all over it.

Coventry are currently bottom of League One, 11 points from safety with 13 matches remaining, and their leading goalscorer is the 34-year-old Marcus Tudgay who has scored four goals in 22 league appearances this season.

But after three underwhelming performances, Yakubu is still looking for his maiden goal for the Sky Blues.

Video of Yakubu against Swindon goes viral

And one fan who attended Coventry’s 3-1 defeat against Swindon Town at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday afternoon has seen his two-and-a-half-minute video of the striker go viral overnight.

The supporter kept his camera trained on Yakubu, who barely moved a muscle during the entire duration of the video.

It’s quite mesmeric, actually.

Reaction on Twitter to the Yakubu video

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to the video…

We have a feeling it won’t be long before ‘The Yak’ announces his retirement - and on this evidence it’ll be for the best.

