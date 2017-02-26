Official online NBA destination in the UK

Deron Williams.

Report: Deron Williams to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday

The Cleveland Cavaliers have finally answered LeBron James' call for another playmaker and a backup point guard. 

After clearing waivers on Saturday, veteran Deron Williams is expected to sign with the reigning champions on Monday after informing them of his desire to join the Wine and Gold, per ESPN.

Williams negotiated his release from the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday following the trade deadline in order to move to a contending team. 

According to ESPN, the three-time All-Star will sign for the rest of the season in Cleveland for the veteran's minimum salary of around $900,000.

Sharpshooter Kyle Korver, who played with D-Will at the Utah Jazz, believes his old teammates will be a perfect fit with the Cavaliers.

"He wants to be a part of an opportunity to win a championship," Korver said. "And just being here the whole time I've been here, and just seeing where there are some of the holes, or not holes, but where we can be better and knowing who he is and his skill set, I think it's an incredible fit.

Dallas Mavericks v Charlotte Hornets

"He's a guy that can play with the ball, he can play off the ball. He's a good shooter, he's a smart player. He can switch on defense, he's a bigger body. I just think he's a really good fit all around."

During his time in Utah, Williams was regarded as one of the best point guards in the league but his career took a tumble once he left Salt Lake City where he was under the guidance of Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloane.

Numerous injuries also played a part in his demise but he has an opportunity to play a huge role in helping the Cavs defend their title. 

Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets

Williams, who played on Team USA with James and Kevin Love, averaged 13.1 points and 6.9 assists in 40 games for Dallas this season.

Since the retirement of Mo Williams and the departure of Matthew Dellavedova in free agency, the Ohio-based franchise has struggled to land a backup point guard and LeBron and Kyrie Irving have had to share ball-handling responsibilities all season.

The addition of the 32-year-old Williams will ease the burden on the All-Star duo and his playmaking abilities will give Cleveland the confidence they need heading into the final stretch of the campaign and a future finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors.

