As if the line up of big boxing fights for 2017 wasn't glamorous enough already, you are going to have to add another significant date to your diaries.

Manny Pacquiao will be back in the ring for the second time since coming out of retirement last year and surprisingly allowed his fans to vote for his next opponent via a poll on Twitter a few weeks ago.

With the likes of Kell Brook, Australia's Jeff Horn and American Terence Crawford also potential opponents, it was another Brit who romped home to victory with 48% of the votes.

Amir Khan hasn't fought since losing to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in May of last year but it was the 2004 Olympic silver medalist who topped Pacquiao's poll.

And the Phillipino has stuck to his word by announcing that an agreement with Khan's camp has been reached for the two to meet on April 23.

The WBO welterweight champion wrote on Twitter: "Negotiations between team Pacquiao and team Khan have come to terms for the April 23 bout as this is what the fans wanted."

At this early stage, no venue has officially been announced and although Pac-Man had originally declared his next fight would be somewhere in the United Arab Emirates, there have been some reports it could take place in either Manchester or Khan's hometown Bolton too.

Khan also tweeted to confirm the bout early on Sunday morning: "My team an I have agreed terms with Manny Pacquiao and his team for a super fight #pacquiaokhan #April23rd."

It will take place just a week before Anthony Joshua's heavyweight clash with Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley so if you have made any plans for the last two weekends in April, it's probably worth cancelling them now...

