Indiana Pacers superstar Paul George was the subject of intense trade speculation on deadline day as reports swirled about multiple teams being in talks to land him.

After staying put in Indiana when the trade deadline passed, PG13 made it clear that he was disappointed in the franchise for not "keeping him in the loop" on what was going on.

George's frustrations seemed to boil over onto the court as he was ejected in the third quarter of the Pacers' 18-point loss to the Miami Heat in South Beach on Saturday night.

Are we slowly seeing his time in Indianapolis come to an end?

Direction

Heading into the trade deadline, the only movements expected by Indiana was to secure help for George as they try and lock down a playoff spot, but there were no incomings and all the talk surrounded the 26-year-old.

“I was kind of on the ropes, just like you guys were, on what was about to happen,” George said. “It was kind of a dark moment of uncertainty and that was the frustrating part. You want me to be your guy here, I thought I would have been in the loop a little more on that.”

The small forward clearly didn't hold back on his feelings towards the team's hierarchy regarding his future. It was clear that president Larry Bird was certainly fielding offers for PG which makes you wonder what the future holds for him and the direction the franchise is looking to go in.

At his position, there aren't many better two-way players in the league and the thought of trading him is crazy unless they believe the swingman has already decided on a future away from Indiana.

Options

The four-time All-Star will be a free agent in the summer of 2018 and according to USA Today, he has informed the Pacers that he would be willing to sign an extension with them on one condition; they contend for a championship.

If not, the only other destination he would consider is Los Angeles to play for the Lakers.

Just because he wasn't traded on Thursday doesn't mean this saga has come to an end, there will likely be a bidding war for George as his future looks unclear. As Brian Windhorst of ESPN said, this will be "The Summer of George".

It's apparent that the All-NBA man is not really enjoying his basketball this year despite averaging a career-best 21.8 points per game. He has been very vocal in the media about his frustrations with his teammates on more than one occasion this year.

He claimed that the players didn't like each other, called out the Pacers fans for booing the team and openly admitted that this season hasn't been "fun".

"This season hasn't been (fun)," he said. "It's been one of the most frustrating seasons I've been a part of."

Learning that the team was discussing the possibility of trading him has only added to his frustration and this could end badly for Indiana as he will not be short on options if he decides to hit free agency in 2018.

The Boston Celtics are sure to come back in this summer to test the Pacers' resolve as they seek to add another superstar to their roster to challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Of course, the Celtics and other teams will want assurances about George's future plans before committing to trading for him as they'll think twice about giving up multiple assets for just one year of his services.

The Lakers can afford to bide their time and make a run at the Olympic Gold Medalist if he becomes a free agent as the power of Magic Johnson, the new president of basketball operations, will come into play.

If PG becomes an All-NBA player this season, however, he will be eligible to sign a $200 million extension with the Pacers which could change everything. One thing for sure now, though, is that the Paul George drama has only just begun.