Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Paul George.

Why Paul George's time in Indiana may slowly be coming to an end

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Indiana Pacers superstar Paul George was the subject of intense trade speculation on deadline day as reports swirled about multiple teams being in talks to land him. 

After staying put in Indiana when the trade deadline passed, PG13 made it clear that he was disappointed in the franchise for not "keeping him in the loop" on what was going on. 

George's frustrations seemed to boil over onto the court as he was ejected in the third quarter of the Pacers' 18-point loss to the Miami Heat in South Beach on Saturday night. 

Are we slowly seeing his time in Indianapolis come to an end?

Direction

Heading into the trade deadline, the only movements expected by Indiana was to secure help for George as they try and lock down a playoff spot, but there were no incomings and all the talk surrounded the 26-year-old. 

“I was kind of on the ropes, just like you guys were, on what was about to happen,” George said. “It was kind of a dark moment of uncertainty and that was the frustrating part. You want me to be your guy here, I thought I would have been in the loop a little more on that.”

The small forward clearly didn't hold back on his feelings towards the team's hierarchy regarding his future. It was clear that president Larry Bird was certainly fielding offers for PG which makes you wonder what the future holds for him and the direction the franchise is looking to go in. 

San Antonio Spurs v Indiana Pacers

At his position, there aren't many better two-way players in the league and the thought of trading him is crazy unless they believe the swingman has already decided on a future away from Indiana.

Options

The four-time All-Star will be a free agent in the summer of 2018 and according to USA Today, he has informed the Pacers that he would be willing to sign an extension with them on one condition; they contend for a championship. 

If not, the only other destination he would consider is Los Angeles to play for the Lakers.

Just because he wasn't traded on Thursday doesn't mean this saga has come to an end, there will likely be a bidding war for George as his future looks unclear. As Brian Windhorst of ESPN said, this will be "The Summer of George". 

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat

It's apparent that the All-NBA man is not really enjoying his basketball this year despite averaging a career-best 21.8 points per game. He has been very vocal in the media about his frustrations with his teammates on more than one occasion this year. 

He claimed that the players didn't like each other, called out the Pacers fans for booing the team and openly admitted that this season hasn't been "fun".

"This season hasn't been (fun)," he said. "It's been one of the most frustrating seasons I've been a part of."

Learning that the team was discussing the possibility of trading him has only added to his frustration and this could end badly for Indiana as he will not be short on options if he decides to hit free agency in 2018. 

Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards

The Boston Celtics are sure to come back in this summer to test the Pacers' resolve as they seek to add another superstar to their roster to challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Of course, the Celtics and other teams will want assurances about George's future plans before committing to trading for him as they'll think twice about giving up multiple assets for just one year of his services. 

The Lakers can afford to bide their time and make a run at the Olympic Gold Medalist if he becomes a free agent as the power of Magic Johnson, the new president of basketball operations, will come into play. 

If PG becomes an All-NBA player this season, however, he will be eligible to sign a $200 million extension with the Pacers which could change everything. One thing for sure now, though, is that the Paul George drama has only just begun. 

Topics:
Indiana Pacers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Paul George
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Western Conference

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Liverpool changed their Twitter bio when Man United fan posted one tweet

Liverpool changed their Twitter bio when Man United fan posted one tweet

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

WWE legend explains why he never got to face Steve Austin & The Rock

WWE legend explains why he never got to face Steve Austin & The Rock

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again