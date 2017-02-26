Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Leicester players consulted on who should replace Claudio Ranieri

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Even before Claudio Ranieri was sacked by Leicester on Thursday it was clear the Italian had lost the support of the players, who nine months previously he guided to an unlikely Premier League triumph.

Since his departure, various reports have emerged of the rift that had developed between the playing and coaching staff and there were also rumours some stars were consulted by the owners before the decision to move Ranieri along was taken.

Both Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel have come out to deny the speculation but you get the sense the fallout from this particular managerial change is going to rumble on for a few weeks yet.

Article continues below

Following Saturday's results, the Foxes dropped into the Premier League's bottom three so of course, there is no time to waste in the search for Ranieri's successor.

And much like the owner's decision to sack the Italian, according to The Sun, the players have been have for their opinion on who should replace him - more specifically, their stance on Nigel Pearson.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Liverpool changed their Twitter bio when Man United fan posted one tweet

Liverpool changed their Twitter bio when Man United fan posted one tweet

The man Ranieri replaced got them promoted to the English top flight in 2014 and avoided relegation the following season, despite being bottom at Christmas.

However, his stint in charge ended controversially after 'fundamental differences in perspective' existed, therefore it would represent a dramatic U-turn to see him back in the dugout.

Nevertheless, it is believed he still has the support of various senior members of the dressing room and they produced a positive response to the prospect of seeing the former Hull and Derby boss back at the KP Stadium.

West Ham United v Leicester City - Premier League

Craig Shakespeare and Mike Stowell, who were both part of Pearson's backroom staff, will be in charge for the team's clash against Liverpool on Monday night.

Roberto Mancini is another name who has been linked with the vacancy, however, acquiring his services is believed to cost significantly more than what it would take to convince Pearson to return for a third time.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Marc Albrighton
Robert Huth
Football

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Liverpool changed their Twitter bio when Man United fan posted one tweet

Liverpool changed their Twitter bio when Man United fan posted one tweet

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

WWE legend explains why he never got to face Steve Austin & The Rock

WWE legend explains why he never got to face Steve Austin & The Rock

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again