Even before Claudio Ranieri was sacked by Leicester on Thursday it was clear the Italian had lost the support of the players, who nine months previously he guided to an unlikely Premier League triumph.

Since his departure, various reports have emerged of the rift that had developed between the playing and coaching staff and there were also rumours some stars were consulted by the owners before the decision to move Ranieri along was taken.

Both Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel have come out to deny the speculation but you get the sense the fallout from this particular managerial change is going to rumble on for a few weeks yet.

Following Saturday's results, the Foxes dropped into the Premier League's bottom three so of course, there is no time to waste in the search for Ranieri's successor.

And much like the owner's decision to sack the Italian, according to The Sun, the players have been have for their opinion on who should replace him - more specifically, their stance on Nigel Pearson.

The man Ranieri replaced got them promoted to the English top flight in 2014 and avoided relegation the following season, despite being bottom at Christmas.

However, his stint in charge ended controversially after 'fundamental differences in perspective' existed, therefore it would represent a dramatic U-turn to see him back in the dugout.

Nevertheless, it is believed he still has the support of various senior members of the dressing room and they produced a positive response to the prospect of seeing the former Hull and Derby boss back at the KP Stadium.

Craig Shakespeare and Mike Stowell, who were both part of Pearson's backroom staff, will be in charge for the team's clash against Liverpool on Monday night.

Roberto Mancini is another name who has been linked with the vacancy, however, acquiring his services is believed to cost significantly more than what it would take to convince Pearson to return for a third time.

