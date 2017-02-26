Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Leaked Usada report suggests Mo Farah's coach might have breached anti-doping rules

Sir Mo Farah's American coach, Alberto Salazar, might have breached anti-doping rules in an effort to improve the levels of performance in a number of his athletes, according to a leaked US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) report.

Salazar has been under investigation for some time on these matters ever since fingers were pointed in his direction via the BBC's Panorama programme back in June 2015.

The leaked report, dating back to March 2016, was given to the Sunday Times by Russian hacking group, Fancy Bears, and the allegations made within are rather startling.

The report suggests that Salazar has given his athletes (including Farah) legal drugs with potentially damaging side-effects. Although Farah has denied any form of cheating.

In a statement released by Usada on this incident, they said that they can "confirm that [they have] prepared a report in response to a subpoena from a state medical licensing body regarding care given by a physician to athletes associated with the Nike Oregon Project," as per BBC Sport.

"We understand that the licensing body is still deciding its case and as we continue to investigate whether anti-doping rules were broken, no further comment will be made at this time.

"Importantly, all athletes, coaches and others under the jurisdiction of the World Anti-Doping Code are innocent and presumed to have complied with the rules unless and until the established anti-doping process declares otherwise. It is unfair and reckless to state, infer or imply differently".

The report claims that Salazar employed a banned method of infusing the legal supplement, L-carnitine, which can increase testosterone levels and aid recovery which, if not medically necessary, can harm the athlete.

Salazar retains that any kind of drug use was fully within the Wada code and used "exactly the way Usada directed".

Farah was said to have taken the legal supplement L-carnitine, who told the Sunday Times that he had "tried a legal energy drink" once, that contained L-carnitine, but "saw no benefit" and never tried it again.

While there is no question that Sir Mo Farah has ever cheated, this leaked Usada report certainly calls into question the tactics employed by his coach, Salazar.

L-carnitine is in no way an illegal substance, but if taken in large doses without any kind of medical need, its use does raise eyebrows.

