michael owen.

Michael Owen fires warning to those who mocked his Leicester City prediction from 2016

Of all the big-name pundits working on television at the moment, very few receive more stick than Michael Owen.

Rightly or wrongly, the former Premier League star is known as a pundit who either states the bleeding obvious or comes out with comments that border on the ridiculous.

He was abused by hundreds of Twitter users after stating back in February 2016 that Leicester could be relegated at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

When Owen made this ‘outlandish’ prediction, the Foxes were riding the crest of a wave at the top of the Premier League table, on course to secure arguably the single greatest achievement in the history of team sport.

“Leicester conceivably could go down next year,” he said live on BT Sport, much to the bemusement of viewers. “They could win the league and they could still be in a relegation fight next year.

“It depends which way they go. They could go and invest all of their Champions League money and try to be a top club for years to come.

“Or they could pocket the money, maybe lose someone like [Riyad] Mahrez. All of a sudden, you know... their team is not a Manchester United squad or a Liverpool squad, and they're having an unbelievable season. I sincerely hope they go on and win it but they could [go down].”

p1b9t0na2t1gao1rf5eta11sr1p4r9.jpg

Owen's prediction doesn't sound stupid now

One year on and the only people left looking stupid are the people who laughed at Owen.

Leicester, who stunned the world for the second time in nine months by sacking their title-winning coach Claudio Ranieri earlier this week, are currently 18th in the Premier League table with 13 matches of the season remaining.

FBL-EUR-C1-SEVILLA-LEICESTER

Owen fires warning to those who mocked his prediction

BT Sport showed the clip from last season to viewers again this weekend and Owen fired a warning to those who mocked his prediction.

Ian Wright burst out laughing after watching the footage while Owen was left sporting an unusual look of embarrassment mixed with smugness.

“I remember it, Mike,” Wright said. “The amount of stick - okay, Leicester haven’t gone down yet - but the amount of stick you took.

p1b9t0orma5251fs4kipscsaqb.jpg

“That’s what we do on here. You sit here and get slaughtered by people but you say what you feel.”

Owen, smiling, then added: “The best thing is Wrighty, afterwards I went down all my Twitter feed and took pictures of every single one. I can’t wait to reveal it one day.”

p1b9t0pskl17oo1958qpn1ns1d10d.jpg

Brilliant - let’s hope that happens.

Watch the video here...

Owen, despite all the stick he takes, is always brave enough to say what he thinks, even if it means flying in the face of popular opinion - and for that he should be commended, not criticised.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-SWANSEA-STADIUM

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Football
Michael Owen

