While it’s true that one player doesn’t make a football team, it’s surely no coincidence how much Chelsea have improved and how far Leicester City have fallen since N’Golo Kante completed his £32 million move from the King Power Stadium to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Gary Lineker summed it up nicely earlier this month when he tweeted that Robert Huth and Wes Morgan looked like Robert Huth and Wes Morgan again without the indefatigable French midfielder protecting them.

Kante was unfortunate to miss out on the PFA’s Premier League Player of the Year award last season, he was that good. And how Leicester, who now find themselves in a battle to survive relegation, have missed the 25-year-old over the past seven months.

To rub salt into the Foxes’ wounds, Kante has put in some unbelievable performances for the Premier League leaders this term.

He was outstanding Liverpool at Anfield last month - some of the statistics he recorded in that match were nothing short of remarkable - while he was just as impressive against Arsenal five days later.

Kante: Best defensive midfielder in the world?

Following those two performances, an increasing number of football fans were asking the same question: ‘is N’Golo Kante currently the best defensive midfielder in the world?’

In truth, he probably is.

This video sums up Kante

Kante was in action again on Saturday as Swansea City visited the Bridge and he was superb once again.

A brilliant clip has emerged from that match which sums up the midfielder perfectly.

After losing possession with a misplaced pass, Kante only has one thought on his mind: winning it back.

He then proceeds to (somehow) make four tackles inside the next 20 seconds.

Incredible...

Twitter reacts to this incredible video

It’s a remarkable piece of footage and here’s how Twitter has reacted…

Kante was a bargain at £32m

At £32 million, Kante must surely rank as one of the best - if not the best - value-for-money signings anywhere on the planet this season.

What a player.

