It is beginning to look like only a stunning collapse in form will see the Premier League trophy head anywhere but Stamford Bridge in May.

Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points with a dominant 3-1 win over Swansea on Saturday.

With just a few months of the season remaining, Antonio Conte's men put on the kind of performance you would expect from champions in waiting.

Article continues below

Goals from Cesc Fabregas, Pedro and Diego Costa were enough to overcome a stubborn Swansea side, who were briefly on level terms with Fernando Llorente's equaliser late in the first half.

Much of Chelsea's success this season has been put down to the defensive organisation Conte has instilled in his team.

Article continues below

The switch to 3-4-3 has enabled the likes of Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante and even David Luiz to thrive at Stamford Bridge.

Luiz, in particular, has earned rave reviews for his form this season after failing to impress during his first spell in the Premier League.

However, a video of the build up to Llorente's goal on Saturday has emerged and reveals the Brazilian to be somewhat culpable.

As you can see below, before Gylfi Sigurdsson delivers the free-kick, Luiz clearly points towards Swansea's unmarked Spanish forward and arguably their biggest aerial threat.

However, even though Llorente remains free, rather than pick him up himself or specifically call a teammate over to mark, Luiz runs straight past the striker to go towards the back post.

Low and behold, what happens once the free-kick goes into the box?

Llorente has a free header to score past Thibaut Courtois.

While Victor Moses doesn't exactly cover himself in glory either by not even attempting to follow the former Juventus forward into the penalty area, it was a bizarre decision from Luiz to not take any responsibility for the situation.

To see such defensive chaos caused by one relatively straight ball into the box is particularly surprising given how tight Chelsea are in open play.

Luckily, on this occasion, the Blues had too much firepower going forwards to let that lapse in concentration prevent them from picking up the three points.

Needless to say, though, Conte's men will need to be much better organised when they return to the Champions League next season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms