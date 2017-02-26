On Saturday night, Dwyane Wade turned in an epic performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Since buddy LeBron James missed the game due to an illness, Wade decided that he would take over the spotlight and flirted with a triple-double, posing 20 points on 9-of-18 shooting along with nine rebounds and 10 assists over 34 productive minutes.

Notice the nine rebounds. All he needed was one more.

Just one more.

In the closing seconds, Wade had the opportunity, as an off-target shot deflected off the rim perfectly above him, but then something terrible happened. Take a look below.

To make matters worse, it would have been his first triple-double since 2011.

After the game, he joked about Cristiano Felicio’s effort on the play.

It was all in good fun, and after the game, the teammates took to Twitter.

First, Felicio offered his side of the story.

Quickly, Wade responded and assured the big man that there were no hard feelings.

With the victory, the Bulls moved above .500 to 30-29 and now stand in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

If Wade turns in more similar performances throughout the season, they have a good shot at making the Playoffs.

Of course whenever the 35-year-old’s name is mentioned, so are injury concerns. This year has been no different, as a number of ailments have sidelined the 13-year veteran.

In fact, he missed four of Chicago’s 10 games this month.

Of the six games that he’s played in the month of February, however, he’s been sensational, posting 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 31.0 minutes per game while shooting an impressive 49.5 percent from the field.