Mo Farah has taken to Twitter to denounce claims made by the Sunday Times in relation to drugs offences.

“It’s deeply frustrating that I’m having to make an announcement on this subject," Farah wrote.

"I am a clean athlete who has never broken the rules in regards to substances, methods or dosages and it is upsetting that some parts of the media, despite the clear facts, continue to try to associate me with allegations of drugs misuse.

The statement comes after the Sunday Times alleged that Farah’s coach Alberto Salazar has been giving the British star and other athletes coached by him, a performance enhancing supplement based on L-carnitine.

The report indicates that Salazar boasted about the effects of the drug to renowned drug’s cheat Lance Armstrong and that the United States anti-doping agency believes that the drug, which is administered by an intravenous drip, broke anti-doping rules.

This isn't the first time such allegations have emerged

Farah’s attack on the Sunday Times comes after repeated allegations of drugs misuse levelled against the runner in the last couple of years.

However, Farah believes that the newspaper has used his name to make the story more interesting, stating that allegations against other athletes are in no way connected to him.

“I’m unclear as to the Sunday Times’s motivations towards me, but I do understand that using my name and profile makes the story more interesting but it is entirely unfair to make assertions when it is clear from their own statements that I have done nothing wrong.”

Farah's statement in full...

This will only raise more questions

Farah once again assures his fan base that he is a clean athlete who has never used performance enhancing drugs and supports the ruling that anyone who has been caught cheating should be punished.

Nevertheless, Farah believes that the role of judge and jury should be left to the USADA and not the media.

