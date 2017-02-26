Official online NBA destination in the UK

Watch: Nets rookie Isaiah Whiteside viciously dunks on Warriors big man

Despite the fact that Isaiah Whitehead was taken in the second-round with the 42nd overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, he has had an opportunity to get on the court for the lowly Brooklyn Nets this season.

In 21.8 minutes per game, the rookie has put up 7.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

While the former Seton Hall star is shooting just 39.1 percent from the field, he is receiving some great experience playing amongst the league’s top players.

As you can imagine, he has made some strides throughout the campaign, and while the success as a whole hasn’t quite been there, he has made a few individual plays that have been wildly impressive.

 For example, here’s what he did to James Michael McAdoo on Saturday night.

Boom!

It doesn’t get much more disrespectful than that, as Whitehead’s tomahawk rose up and over the bigger defender en route to the epic slam.

New Orleans Pelicans v Brooklyn Nets

What’s also worth mentioning is that the rookie made an excellent cut to the basket, essentially leaving defender Shaun Livingston helpless and looking for answers on the perimeter.

What’s a good sign is that Whitehead is trying to remedy his low field goal percentage by taking higher-percentage shots close to the rim.

In fact, he attempts 53.7 percent of his shots from less than 10 feet, which is the most of any rookie guard.

Here was another example of him getting to the basket, this time in transition, against the much superior Warriors team on Saturday night.

Picking up transition baskets is a nice way to add to the scoring column.

Below is another example of Whitehead’s ability to get to the rim.

That time, he put the defender in the spin cycle.

While his focus on close-to-the-basket shots shows that he has a general unwillingness to shoot from the perimeter, it also shows that he understands what his strong-suit is on the floor.

Denver Nuggets v Brooklyn Nets

Not many point guards can throw it down like he did above and his athleticism is obvious.

There’s a lot of his game that’s left to be desired, but if Whitehead can put together a stretch of consistent play down the stretch, he might be in line for a future not only in Brooklyn, but at the NBA level for years and years to come.

