Anyone knows anything about football knows Iker Casillas.

The legendary Spanish shot-stopper may well be 35-years-old now but he is still capable of keeping the world's most potent forwards at bay on his day.

Along with Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon, Casillas has long been regarded as one the best goalkeepers in a generation and his sheer consistency to stay amongst the world's elite for nearly two decades is quite a feat.

However, it turns out Porto's No.1 isn't just a one-trick pony and has a hidden talent that we doubt anyone had any idea he possessed.

An old video from a couple of years ago has re-emerged to catch our attention of a funny impromptu quiz Casillas was involved in.

During his 16 seasons at Real Madrid between 1999-2015, the keeper made well over 700 appearances between the sticks.

You would think that after featuring in so many different games, certain matches must be difficult to recall. After all, even the most dedicated supporter would struggle to remember the exact scoreline from a relatively meaningless league fixture from over 10 years ago without taking a sly look at Google.

Not Casillas, though, who seemingly has some form of photographic memory.

As you can see below, he is asked to recall the scoreline from specific encounters by Madrid's coaching staff and the results are incredible.

The games include a 3-1 win over Deportivo, a 3-3 draw away at Malaga and both legs of a Champions League tie against Lazio in 2001.

"I reckon I can remember 98% of the games I've played," Casillas proudly states and he's not kidding.

His former teammate Fernando Hierro looks as astonished as the rest of us at the level of detail he can remember.

The now Porto keeper did make one small slip up when he thought Miguel Salgado had scored in a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao when it was actually Raul but we'll let him off!

Back to more recent times, and there was little Casillas could do to prevent his side suffering a 2-0 home defeat to Buffon's Juventus in the Champions League earlier this week.

The Portuguese giants were reduced to 10 men early on after Alex Telles received two silly bookings while goals from Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves ensured Casillas and co. are unlikely to make it through to the quarter-finals.

