alan shearer.

Alan Shearer burns Twitter troll with perfect reply to tweet

Some readers might not be old enough to remember Alan Shearer in his prime.

If you fall into that category but want to know exactly how good the former Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United striker was, take a look at the list of the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorers.

Shearer scored a remarkable 260 goals during his career in the Premier League. In second place is Wayne Rooney, who seems like he’s been playing in England’s top division forever, with 195 goals.

Next in line is Andy Cole on 187, followed by Frank Lampard (177), Thierry Henry (175) and Robbie Fowler (163).

Even more remarkable is the fact Shearer scored an additional 23 league goals in the old First Division - but they don’t count towards his overall Premier League tally.

The Gosforth-born centre-forward was an absolute goal machine. He netted 20 or more goals in 14 of his seasons in England’s top division and won the Premier League’s Golden Boot award in 1995, 1996 and 1997.

Sunderland v Newcastle United

Shearer receives his fair share of stick

It’s safe to say, therefore, that Shearer knows a thing or two about football - hence why he’s paid a lot of money to provide his expert views on Match of the Day.

Advertising Week Europe 2016 - Day 3

But like every other TV pundit, Shearer receives more than his fair share of stick whenever he’s on the box.

Shearer criticised for mentioning himself in Zlatan article

The 46-year-old was also criticised earlier today by one fan for referring back to himself while writing an article for BBC Sport about Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I played in the Premier League until I was almost 36 and to compete at that age you need to have a hunger in training, not just want to keep playing more games,” Shearer wrote.

“On a day-to-day basis you have to keep pushing yourself. Your body is taking more and more punishment and it becomes harder and harder to get through it.

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

“You need to have huge willpower, but you also need a manager who understands what you need - when you need a rest, and when you do and don't need to train.

“Ibrahimovic has that in Jose Mourinho, which is great, but he still has to go out and do the business on the pitch.”

The tweet that riled Shearer

There doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with that. Shearer is in a better position than most to comment.

But one person on Twitter couldn’t resist having a dig at the retired England international.

Kevin Wick wrote: “Have you noticed how @alanshearer always sneaks in a comparison to his own career (Ibrahimovic this time) or his era in the England team zzz”.

But Shearer bit back with the perfect response…

“I considered comparing his career to yours. Oh hang on…..”

Burn!

Twitter reacts to Shearer's comeback

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Shearer’s comeback…

Don’t mess with Big Al on Twitter.

Topics:
Alan Shearer
Football

