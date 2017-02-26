On Saturday night, one of the most lopsided matchups in recent NBA history took place.

The 9-48 Brooklyn Nets were tasked with traveling across the country to take on the 48-9 Golden State Warriors.

Despite Golden State playing without Kevin Durant, the result wasn’t surprising, as the Warriors ran away with a 112-95 victory.

With the win, the Warriors set a new NBA record, becoming the quickest team in league history to clinch a playoff spot (February 25), beating their own record from last season (February 27), as reported by The Mercury News.

It’s worth noting that last year’s historic 73-win team took the same number of games to clinch a playoff spot, but the date came two days later. (Last year’s team clinched with a 52-5 record also.)

“I’m really proud of that, to be honest,” Thompson said via Anthony Slater of The Mercury News. “Got here my first year and we hadn’t been in the playoffs since 2007 and, before that, since 1994. So to do it five years in a row, can’t take that for granted. An amazing feat. Hopefully we can do it until our career is over.”

In typical Warriors form, Steph Curry, who scored 27 points in the victory, had some fun during the record-setting night.

What an assist!

Curry’s enjoyment of Golden State’s recent success is meaningful.

If you recall, the Warriors missed the playoffs in each of Curry’s first three seasons in the league.

“I remember those days,” the back-to-back MVP said, via Sean Wagner-McGough of CBSSports.com. “Not a lot of the guys in that locker room remember or have experience not being on a playoff team. ... Clinching a playoff spot this early, it used to be -- I remember that first time we did it, it was a huge celebration in the locker room. Obviously, it’s expected now.”

In the current NBA, the Warriors are leaps and bounds ahead of their competition.

Earning a playoff berth in February proves that.