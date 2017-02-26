Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Golden State Warriors become fastest team ever to clinch playoff spot

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On Saturday night, one of the most lopsided matchups in recent NBA history took place.

The 9-48 Brooklyn Nets were tasked with traveling across the country to take on the 48-9 Golden State Warriors.

Despite Golden State playing without Kevin Durant, the result wasn’t surprising, as the Warriors ran away with a 112-95 victory.

With the win, the Warriors set a new NBA record, becoming the quickest team in league history to clinch a playoff spot (February 25), beating their own record from last season (February 27), as reported by The Mercury News.

It’s worth noting that last year’s historic 73-win team took the same number of games to clinch a playoff spot, but the date came two days later. (Last year’s team clinched with a 52-5 record also.)

“I’m really proud of that, to be honest,” Thompson said via Anthony Slater of The Mercury News. “Got here my first year and we hadn’t been in the playoffs since 2007 and, before that, since 1994. So to do it five years in a row, can’t take that for granted. An amazing feat. Hopefully we can do it until our career is over.”

In typical Warriors form, Steph Curry, who scored 27 points in the victory, had some fun during the record-setting night.

What an assist!

Curry’s enjoyment of Golden State’s recent success is meaningful.

If you recall, the Warriors missed the playoffs in each of Curry’s first three seasons in the league.

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

“I remember those days,” the back-to-back MVP said, via Sean Wagner-McGough of CBSSports.com. “Not a lot of the guys in that locker room remember or have experience not being on a playoff team. ... Clinching a playoff spot this early, it used to be -- I remember that first time we did it, it was a huge celebration in the locker room. Obviously, it’s expected now.”

In the current NBA, the Warriors are leaps and bounds ahead of their competition.

Earning a playoff berth in February proves that.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Stephen Curry
Draymond Green
Klay Thompson
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again