WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

WWE

Owens attacked Jericho.

Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho again at WWE RAW house show

Football News
If the Festival of Friendship of didn’t tug on your heartstrings last week, then you’re just not human.

Fans knew it was coming eventually, but after Chris Jericho went all out to celebrate the friendship he shared with Kevin Owens, the Universal Championship threw it all back in his face when he turned on him and issued a vicious beat down.

HOUSE SHOW

Earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, the United States Champion was nowhere to be found, but he ensured that he made the tour of Germany to address his fans while donning a neck brace and using crutches – but it didn’t end too well for him once more.

It was well-documented on social media earlier this week that Jericho was attacked by Owens during a live event in Dusseldorf, but clearly, Jericho hadn’t learnt his lesson when WWE were in Regensburg last night.

ATTACKED FROM BEHIND

As you’ll be able to see in the Instagram post below, Jericho was addressing the German crowd in attendance, before The Prizefighter halted proceedings and attacked his former best friend before his scheduled match with Roman Reigns.

He hit Jericho over the back with a crutch, before ripping off his neck brace and hitting him with a Pop-Up Powerbomb as the referees then came in to stop him.

Jericho is advertised to appear on Raw tomorrow night, so it’ll be interesting to see whether Owens continues his antics by attacking erstwhile best friend – while many expect Jericho to be the one that costs Owens the Universal Championship at Fastlane when he battles Goldberg.

What do you make of Kevin Owens attacking Chris Jericho? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
WWE
Chris Jericho



