Watch: Sprinklers hilariously go off during MLB Spring Training game

Arizona’s Cactus League provides a beautiful, warm setting for 15 MLB teams to play their Spring Training games.

In the notoriously dry area of the United States, drought is prevalent and in order to maintain baseball fields, a great deal of water must be pumped in to preserve the grass and dirt.

Baseball fields in general require a ton of care, but in dry conditions especially, grounds crews must be on their A-game.

On Saturday, in a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the defending American League champion Cleveland Indians, something pretty rare happened in the middle of an inning.

Check out the unfortunate blooper that happened below.

Note: it'll make you laugh.

Judging by the players’ reactions, the water might have actually come as a relief due to the scorching Arizona temperature.

Luckily that didn’t happen in a regular season game, though.

The MLB had some fun with the mishap on Twitter, supplying followers with the following GIF.

It’s not often that a sprinkler delay happens.

In the end, the Indians walked away with an 8-2 victory in the exhibition game.

The Reds noted on Twitter that their pitcher didn’t anticipate a trip to the water park at the time of the malfunctioning sprinklers.

These types of things happen in Spring Training, and while the MLB poked fun at the error on social media, you can be sure that teams around the league took notice and will double-check their sprinkler systems before each game moving forward.

However, if it happened a few more times, it would certainly spice things up.

Since the MLB is exploring ways to make the game more exciting to young fans, maybe they will implement random water attacks in the future!

