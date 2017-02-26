Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Diego Costa..

Chelsea received record breaking bid for Diego Costa in January

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s hard to imagine Chelsea’s attack without Diego Costa, let’s be honest here.

The Spaniard has played an integral role at Stamford Bridge since his arrival three years ago and is never too far from the goals. In fact, this season has seen him spearhead a title challenge that looks to have secured success two months early.

However, Blues fans were nearly facing the reality of a future without their top goal scorer in January. Furthermore, it appears Chelsea had great reason to be tempted by the offer on the table and then some.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

January crisis

Cast your mind back just over a month and ask yourself the question: why would Diego Costa ever leave Chelsea?

It’s quite the quandary. After all, the 28-year-old sat as the Premier League’s top scorer for a team with the trophy within reaching distance.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Nevertheless, rumours of a fall-out with Antonio Conte and the temptation of the weighty wages of China saw mini-crisis emerge. Let’s not forget the cryptic Instagram posts and first team expulsions, either.

In the end, though, a move never emerged and the episode was essentially brushed under the carpet.

It’s had little bearing on Costa’s form either. Besides, the ex-Atletico Madrid man has gone onto reach 16 goals in the Premier League. Only Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez sit in a more advantageous position in the race for the Golden Boot.

Chelsea v Swansea City - Premier League

From the viewpoint of Blues fans, their club dodged a bullet.

World record bid

While the situation has largely been forgotten now, a recent report from the Mirror suggests it was a far more serious exchange than previously thought. Tianjin Quanjian were somewhat keen to get their man apparently.

Having been told that Edinson Cavani wouldn’t be available until June, Tianjin turned their attention to Chelsea and Costa.

In addition, the Fabio Cannavaro-managed side plated up an eye watering bid of £90 million to try and ensure success. It proved an offer that, had it been accepted, would have eclipsed the fee paid by Manchester United for Paul Pogba this summer.

That being said, world record territory was still not enough to encourage Chelsea to part with their star man.

Tianjin owner Shu Yuhui lamented the situation and revealed: “Chelsea would only let him leave in June. However, the new season of CSL will almost reach the halfway stage in June, we can't wait so long."

Chelsea v Stoke City - Premier League

It bodes well for everyone in association with Chelsea. Equally though, it casts further doubt on the Blues’ claims that the kafuffle was nothing more than complications over a minor injury.

An offer of £90 million arriving on your doorstep, is certainly nothing minor. The benefit of hindsight seems to be shining on the west London side though and Costa, surely, seems destined for a second Premier League medal.

Do you think Diego Costa will win the Golden Boot this season? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Didier Drogba
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again