With WrestleMania 33 quickly approaching, it’s time for WWE to not only finalise their plans for the event, but to officially announce them on television.

There have been plenty of rumours circulating regarding the RAW women’s match, and up until last week, it was thought that Naomi would be heading to Orlando to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship.

SMACKDOWN PLANS

As we know, she’s out with a legitimate knee injury and her status for WrestleMania is unclear while Alexa Bliss is now the new Women’s Champion.

Despite the potential setback WWE officials are facing, The Inquisitr are reporting that currently there are two new plans the WWE are torn between regarding females of the blue brand.

Fans may also be aware of the fact that WWE have reportedly been in contact with former female stars to make a return at WrestleMania, with Kelly Kelly all but confirming she’ll be at the event.

The first plan that’s been discussed is a huge women’s battle royal, but to make it different to what we may have seen in the years gone by, WWE want to award the winner a trophy – similar to what the male winners receive in the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal.

PAST VS. PRESENT

The other plan revolves around the feud between Mickie James and Becky Lynch, with the two possibly meeting at the Grandest Stage of Them All, but not in a singles match.

A six-man tag team match has been discussed, with WWE promoting it as a ‘past versus present match’. It could see James teaming up with both Kelly Kelly and Victoria – who could also be making her return.

Almost anybody else on the SmackDown roster could be on Becky’s team to take part in it, but then it brings up the question as to what the plans could be for the championship title.

While Mickie and Becky could still be in the title picture, it allows the remainder of the roster to compete in the battle royal that has reportedly been planned.

