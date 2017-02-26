Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

After finishing 13-3, the Dallas Cowboys look like they have their quarterback of the future in Dak Prescott.

The rookie finished the season after helping the Cowboys reach the number one seed in the NFC and earning himself the Rookie of the Year award after throwing for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also broke several Cowboys and NFL rookie records along the way.

Prescott is certainly the future in the Dallas, but if Jerry Jones' recent comments are anything to go by, the quarterback of the now at the Cowboys is still very much undecided when, after the events of 2016, it shouldn't be.

Despite the speculated interest, the Cowboys owner has said to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that no decision has been made on the future of Tony Romo with the franchise.

This just adds more unnecessary drama to the quarterback situation in Dallas. While a lot of fans already have their mind set on Prescott being next season as the starter, it appears as though Jones still wants to keep the door open.

The most realistic and smart option for the Cowboys would be to release Romo and, according to Pro Football Talk, that's what the quarterback wants to happen as well. However, it appears as though Jerry wants something in return for him and isn't willing to let him go on a free.

The Cowboys may be looking for the best deal for them, rather than what would be best for their quarterback, so trading him may draw up some complications down the road, especially if he is traded to a team which he doesn't want to play for.

Romo counts for $24.7 million against the 2017 salary cap, including $14 million in base salary. He is no longer his worth as no team would pick that up for a quarterback that is injury prone. His contract needs restructuring whether he is released or traded.

According to Fort Worth Star-Telegram: "If the Cowboys choose to designate Romo as a post-June 1 release on March 9, they would pick up $14 million in cap space for the 2017 season. He would count $10.7 million against their cap this season and $8.9 million next season. However, they have to carry the full $24.7 million on their books until June 2.

"If he is traded or released before June 1, the Cowboys would pick up $5.1 million in space immediately and he would count $19.6 million in dead money for this year but be off the books for next season."

The Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Texans are all quarterback-needy teams right now, with the latter arguably being the best fit for Romo.

