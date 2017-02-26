Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tottenham fan wins incredibly lucky bet during Stoke match thanks to a mistake

Ever put money on a football match and realise you’d made a big mistake?

If so, did it turn out to be a blessing in disguise? Yeah, we thought not.

But that’s exactly what happened to a Tottenham fan who attended Spurs v Stoke City this afternoon.

Tottenham were the red-hot favourites heading into the match, despite their Europa League exit at the hands of Gent on Thursday night, and Mauricio Pochettino’s side didn’t disappoint back at White Hart Lane.

Harry Kane, who scored an own goal at Wembley last week, was on fire during the opening 45 minutes and made amends for Thursday evening by scoring a first-half hat-trick against the Potters.

He then set up Dele Alli as Spurs killed the game off before the half-time break.

Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City - Premier League

How about this for a lucky bet...

This was excellent news for the aforementioned Spurs fan, who had Tottenham to win the match by four goals to nil.

However, the lad in question had made an error when submitting the bet.

Rather than the correct full-time score - the bet he intended to make - he’d accidentally put £15 on the correct half-time score.

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-STOKE

But if you’re going to make a mistake when betting, make sure it’s one like this.

He subsequently earned himself a cool £765 for correctly predicting (sort of, anyway) the correct half-time score.

How’s your luck?

Can Spurs still win the title?

Spurs leapfrog Manchester City into second place in the Premier League table with their victory over Stoke but remain 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, who beat Swansea City 3-1 on Saturday.

With no European competition to worry about, Spurs will do everything in their power to overhaul Chelsea in these final 12 matches of the campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City - Premier League

But they’ll need Antonio Conte’s side to slip up more than once in order to win their first league title since 1961.

One thing that might work in Spurs’ favour is their kind run of fixtures.

Their next match against a ‘top-six’ club is against their bitter north London rivals Arsenal at the end of April.

