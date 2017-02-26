Thierry Henry names the best player he played with and against

Thierry Henry enjoyed a career in football that most could only dream of.

It is no coincidence he won the domestic league with all three of his European clubs Monaco, Arsenal and Barcelona, as well as the Champions League and a few other cup competitions too.

And of course, how could we forget the small matter of winning the World Cup and European Championships with France?

To be one of the very best in the game, you have to beat the very best and Henry certainly came face-to-face with some of the sport's modern greats throughout his time at the top.

But who does Henry believe to be the best player he ever faced?

Well, the 39-year-old Sky Sports pundit and Belgium assistant coach revealed it was actually a former star from Arsenal's old enemy Manchester United.

Henry was on punditry duty for Super Sunday this weekend and during a discussion about Paul Scholes, the Frenchman paid him the very highest compliment.

"You need to learn how to channel it [aggression]," Henry said, when talking about Scholes' reputation as a tough tackler.

"But you don’t want to take it away from them. People used to say he couldn’t tackle and he knew exactly what he was doing.

"But that doesn’t change the fact that he’s the best player I’ve played against."

Perhaps, we shouldn't be too surprised by Henry's selection. It wasn't that long ago he admitted the former Man United midfielder was the one player he wishes he could have played alongside during his career.

And is it any wonder? Scholes was a complete pest to go up against and could still control the game even when he was in his twilight years at Old Trafford.

Henry also declared that his best ever teammate was ex-Gunner striker partner Dennis Bergkamp.

Considering this is someone who also played alongside the likes of Ronaldinho, Xavi, Samuel Eto'o and Andres Iniesta at Barcelona, that is a huge testament to Bergkamp's quality.

