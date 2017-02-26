Has there ever been a more seriously unserious incident in football than PieGate?

Never before have the definitive pastry differences across pasties and pies been interrogated by the FA nor via the actions of a 23-stone goalkeeper plying his trade in the English fifth division. You simply couldn’t write it.

That being said, the seemingly innocuous decision of Wayne Shaw to gobble down a pie during an FA Cup clash with Arsenal, has caused quite the storm.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

It’s proved an indescribably bizarre way in which Sutton United’s trek to the round of 16 has been somewhat tarnished. After all, it’s the last thing the Yellows needed after a battling performance against Champions League opposition.

Nevertheless, the 45-year-old is being investigated by the Gambling Commission over a possible breach of betting regulations.

Article continues below

In light of this, the ‘roly-poly goalie’ has been handed the sack and admitted to receiving the news with tears in his eyes. What seemed an impractical joke or a publicity stunt at worse has had jarring permutations for Shaw’s career.

So you’ve just been rendered unemployed for bottling your one moment on live TV by succumbing to the allure of a pie, it’s a pretty bad situation, right?

Well, it seems that – in spite of it all - Shaw has seen the funny side.

The 45-year-old was spotted on a Southampton fan’s coach to see the Saints clash with Manchester United in the EFL Cup final. Just 71 miles separates Southampton and Sutton, after all.

Naturally, Shaw was met with chants of “get your pasty out!” With a drum roll following in tandem, the man of the moment sifted through his packed lunch and eventually unveiled, you guessed it, a pasty.

The hilarious video can be seen below:

Considering the ex-Sutton man could be in quite the predicament, he was more than happy to whip up the Saints fans.

Shaw can at least be reassured by the fact his old side needed him quite badly this weekend. After all, Ross Worner’s injury forced Sutton to deploy right-back Simon Downer between the sticks.

That being said, Torquay United couldn’t take advantage of the bizarre situation and Sutton battled on to a 3-2 win.

It can only be hoped, for Shaw’s sake, that Southampton give United a run for their money this afternoon. Victory for Claude Puel’s men might just take the sting out of one of most hilarious and baffling stories of the season.

Do you think Wayne Shaw is being treated harshly? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms