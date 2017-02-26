It’s no secret that WWE have been seriously discussing a potential heel turn for Sasha Banks, with the expectation being that The Boss will go on to face Bayley at SummerSlam later this year.

Sasha has currently been playing the role of Bayley’s best friend on television, helping her overcome the odds whenever Charlotte Flair and Dana Brooke got involved.

HEEL TURN

The expectation is that Charlotte will continue her incredible pay-per-view championship win streak when she takes on Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship at Fastlane, and WWE could have other plans in the build-up to that.

This revolves around the heel turn for Sasha, and it could be happening a lot sooner that first anticipated.

The Inquisitr are reporting that rather than turning heel after WrestleMania, they could finally pull the trigger as early as tomorrow night on Raw, or even at the Fastlane event next Sunday.

If that’s the case, then it could potentially change the original plans WWE had for WrestleMania.

WRESTLEMANIA

There’s a chance a heel turn could set up a clash between Sasha and Bayley at the Grandest Stage of Them All, meaning that it’s a real possibility that The Queen’s undefeated streak could be coming to an end.

If not, then the Fatal Four Way – which also includes Nia Jax – could still be going ahead, but it’ll be a night which could see WWE recycling a Daniel Bryan storyline we saw at WrestleMania XXX.

It could see Bayley go up against three heels instead, rather than just two as it shows that she had more of an uphill battle to either retain or reclaim the Women’s Championship.

WWE have done a great job of building up their friendship on television, and a quick heel turn could prove to be more of a shock than doing it later down the line.

Should WWE have Sasha Banks turn heel next week? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

