Jonny May is returned to the England starting XV to face Italy at Twickenham this afternoon, and he was given a bit of odd advice by coach Eddie Jones before the game.

Jones told the electric pace machine to shave his beard in order to run faster as it would make him look "sharper" - assisting him in his mission to score lots of tries:

“I made him have a shave last night as he had a thick beard and it made him look slow.

“He’s quick now.

“[I’ve asked him to score] tries and plenty of them. We want to play with real pressure and intent and we want Italy to feel that every time they have the ball, they don’t want it. And then at the end of the game, we want the ball."

Speaking on his choice to start May over Jack Nowell, Jones explained that it is down to the man's wicked pace:

“We feel that at the start of the game Jonny May’s pace will be advantageous and that at the end Jack Nowell’s work rate will be advantageous for us.”

May was dropped to the bench for England's narrow victory over Wales, but he has played an important role for Jones' England set-up - he starred in the victories over South Africa, Argentina and Australia, scoring eight tries in 23 starts.

The pace May offers in England's backline is on another level, but Jones clearly didn't think much of his grooming habits and takes a very detailed approach to his management.

Speaking of Jones' impact as England coach on himself, May had this to say:

“He’s always making me better and pushing me hard.

“His attention to detail is second to none in terms of wanting me to be tighter, deeper, wider, flatter, faster, better.

“He’s on me and pushing me. I feel like I am getting better and better; everyone in this environment is. You’ve got to, otherwise you will get left behind".

Jones' management techniques are working wonders on not only May, but the whole England team, who are currently enjoying a 16-match winning streak. And against Italy, the message for May, at least, is clear: attack, attack, attack.

“He just wants me to work hard, put pace on the ball and be decisive.

“He wants me to score tries and I will try my best.

“I want to go out there and play the best I can. I hope I get a couple of opportunities and it is my job to finish them off if I do. If not, I will have to chase kicks, talk well in defence, have a good all-round game and work really hard".

