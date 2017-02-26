The war of words between Tony Bellew and David Haye is heating up as their clash on March 4 draws ever closer.

Bellew and Haye have never been on the best of terms, and it will be interesting to see exactly what will unfurl when the two face each other in the ring.

For now, though, we have to be content with a war of words, led this time by Bellew dubbing Haye as a "lonely, broken, lost man", questioning his decision to fly out to Miami without his family over the Christmas season.

“What kind of father would choose to spend Christmas Day waking up in Miami in the sun with people who couldn’t give two hoots about him, rather than waking up around his own children?" Bellew is quoted as saying by the Mirror. "It says an awful lot.

“I know where I wake up every Christmas Day, and that’s giving my kids the world and wanting to see them opening their presents."

Calling into question someone's training choices is fine, but calling them a bad father? Ouch.

“What makes him tick doesn’t make me tick," Bellew added. "He’s a clown, a lonely, broken, lost man with no one around who cares enough to open their mouth and tell him what he has been saying is wrong.

“He’s just pathetic. A scumbag.

“But that’s not my problem. My problem is just to punch him in the face on March 4 and beat him".

So not only did Bellew call into question Haye's parenting, he also dubbed him, a "clown", "pathetic" and a "scumbag".

Haye issues response to Bellew

Of course Haye has responded, defending his actions by saying Bellew was the one who did things badly.

“Everything I do is for my family, so I don’t really pay much attention to what he says," Haye said. “If I was him, I wouldn’t have spent Christmas with my family. I would have gone somewhere and locked myself away from the ­comfort of my home.

“A solid ­training camp away from loved ones is the way to get the best out of yourself. Different things work for different people and for me this has worked great."

Haye didn't take too kindly to the accusations of being a bad father, either.

“I don’t know what he is like as a dad and he doesn’t know what I’m like – he can make his assumptions from Instagram and Twitter.

“But the facts remain, he has put himself in a very, very dangerous position and I hope that if he does care for his family, he does not ­invite them to the fight and does not let them watch the fight on TV.

“It will be quite sad to witness what I’m going to do to their dad and husband."

Bellew questions Haye's training regime

If the fight on March 4 is anything as entertaining as the pair's war of words, we're sure for an incredible bout.

Before then, they have two press conferences to get through, which could be something, as Haye threw a punch at Bellew during the fight's launch.

Bellew finished off by questioning Haye's training regime, claiming that it won't prove good enough come the fight.

“He has worked hard and he would be a fool not to have," the Liverpool-based fighter added. "But I don’t think he’d ­prepare for Anthony Joshua the way he’s prepared for me.

“There’s not a chance, not in a million, that his trainer Shane McGuigan would say he only needs four weeks with him before he fought for the heavyweight ­championship of the world.

“David wanted to be in Miami under the sun training by day and nightclubbing by night. That’s his MO, that’s what he does."

