Being a short professional basketball player presents obvious challenges.

Not only have the majority of players towered over the few diminutive players that have fit that build in the history of the NBA, but there are also other road blocks towards success as well.

Creating separation on offense is extra-difficult. Not only is creating your own shot difficult as it is at the NBA level, but considering the wingspans of taller players, there needs to be a considerable space between the short players and their defenders in order for a successful shot to occur.

Running by and around defenders with longer strides and better overall lateral quickness is also an offensive issue.

Defensively, these types of players have traditionally struggled mightily, simply not able to size up against their larger assignments.

Nate Robinson, who is listed at a whopping 5’9”, is attempting an NBA comeback and has been suiting up in the D-League for the Delaware 87ers.

As a former productive NBA player, it’s obvious that he can still ball.

Just ask 7’3” Edy Tavares who found that out the hard way. Take a look at what happened when Robinson found himself double-teamed by the defender who was a full foot-and-a-half taller than him.

That’s just mean.

As a multiple NBA Dunk Contest champion, it was known that Robinson could rise over defenders and throw down monstrous dunks.

But, until Saturday night, we didn’t know that he could literally go under defenders on the way to the basket.

It will be interesting to see if an NBA team in need of point guard help comes calling as the season rolls on. In his 11-year NBA career, Robinson played for eight different teams and averaged 11.0 points in 22.5 minutes per game.