Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Leo Messi nearly scored a brilliant free-kick.

Jan Oblak produces wonderful save to deny Lionel Messi's free-kick

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Real Madrid’s 2-1 defeat to Valencia in midweek opened the door for Barcelona to close the gap in the La Liga title race.

The result left Barca trailing Los Blancos by just a single point entering this weekend. And with the Blaugrana playing first on Sunday, Luis Enrique’s side had the chance to take control of proceedings - for now.

But Atletico Madrid were standing in their way - hardly the easiest of opponents.

Article continues below

Barcelona have enjoyed relative success at the Vicente Calderon in recent years, winning four of their past five games at Atleti’s home, but the reigning champions aren’t in great form at the minute.

They required a late penalty from Lionel Messi to beat Leganes last weekend and were hammered 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain five days before.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

And they struggled to get anything going in the early exchanges of today’s game, with Los Rojiblancos creating a number of opportunities early on.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was on hand to make a terrific stop to deny Antoine Griezmann’s brilliant effort and Gabi also had a shot saved by the Barca ‘keeper.

But Barca will always have chances to score when they field Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, and they came close to opening the deadlock in the 38th minute.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO-BARCELONA

Messi nearly scored another free-kick

The away side won a free-kick just outside the area and Messi has been clinical from set pieces in 2017, already scoring four times from direct free-kicks in the calendar year.

So Diego Simeone must have feared the worst when the Argentine stepped up 19 yards from goal.

His left-footed effort was headed for the top right corner but Jan Oblak produced a wonderful save to palm the ball behind for a corner.

Check it out below.

Video: Oblak's save from Messi's FK

Fan footage

It’s no wonder Fernando Torres believes Oblak is the best ‘keeper in the world with saves like that.

Twitter reacts

Twitter went wild upon the 24-year-old’s spectacular effort.

The score is 1-0 to Barcelona at the time of writing, Rafinha scoring in the second half.

Who will win La Liga? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Fernando Torres
Football
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again