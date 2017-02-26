Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Triple H.

Three superstars that should be a part of Triple H's new Evolution stable

Recent speculation has suggested a new stable will soon be coming to the WWE that could cause some problems to members of the Monday Night Raw roster.

The rumor indicates that Triple H will be starting up a new stable like Evolution on Raw, and the reported members so far are The Game, WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe.

The original Evolution had four members; Triple H, Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Batista. If the new Evolution is going to follow the same path with four members, here are three superstars who could fill up the last spot in the stable perfectly.

Finn Balor

Finn Balor has been out of action since SummerSlam last year when he injured his shoulder in a match against Seth Rollins for the Universal championship. However, it is speculated he could be making a return anytime soon, just in time for WrestleMania 33.

Balor's wrestling style is very different to that of Owens and Joe, which will help to create a dynamic to the stable, and his relationship with Triple H back in NXT will fit in well with what appears to be a trend with the rest of the group's members.

The Demon King's injury occurred during a match with Rollins last summer, and it looks like The Architect could be the first casualty of the new stable. This could be a good angle to turn Balor heel and add him to the group.

Charlotte

If WWE truly wants it to make it a new Evolution, a way of doing this would be to add Charlotte to the stable and reignite the Women's revolution in the process as well. She has the pedigree to be part of such a group as she is the daughter of The Nature Boy, Ric Flair.

Keeping a Flair in the stable would show its links to the past, and her in-ring ability shows she deserves to be part of what is bound to be a historic group under the leadership of The Game. It would also allow The Nature Girl to become an even more dominant figure in the Women's division than she already is.

Pete Dunne

When the original Evolution formed back in 2003, Randy Orton was the youngest member as he was only in his early 20s when the group came together. A current NXT superstar who could fill this role is Pete Dunne, who is only 24-years-old.

Dunne made his name at the UK Championship Tournament that WWE held last month and only debuted in NXT earlier this week with a win against Mark Andrews. His inclusion in the new Evolution stable, however, would show the company's confidence in the British superstar and why they held a UK tournament in the first place. 

The Bruiserweight could be used in a similar fashion to what Orton was, using the group in order to climb up in the WWE. He has the charisma to be a successful heel in the company, and the stable could be a good stepping stone for future success in the WWE.

Charlotte
WWE
