It’s almost that time of the year where we start speculating which potential surprises we may see on the Raw after WrestleMania.

It’s proven to be quite a hit amongst WWE fans, mainly because the crowd is still ecstatic from the previous night’s festivities, so the company goes all out into making sure it’s one of the best episodes of the year.

NXT CALL-UP

Numerous rumours have already been floating around as to what we could see, such as a Shinsuke Nakamura call-up, as well as an appearance from Goldberg who could stick around for longer yet again.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, based off what happened at the NXT tapings, as well as the follow-up on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one NXT star is all but confirmed to be making his main roster debut on April 3 – and at the minute, it’s not the King of Strong Style.

At the latest set of NXT tapings – which have been taped all the way up to TakeOver: Orlando – we saw Kassius Ohno taking on The Drifter, Elias Samson.

Article continues below

It was the stipulation that was most interesting, as Ohno defeated Samson in a loser leaves NXT match.

THE DRIFTER

According to Dave Meltzer, that loss sets up his main roster arrival and we will see him on the red brand upon his arrival.

He said: “Yeah, the big debut is gonna be Elias Samson on the Raw after WrestleMania.

“I’m sure he won’t be the only one. He will get a big reaction and he will get booed. I could see him being another Fandango. We’ll see.”

Samson is a solid in-ring worker, but there’s no denying that he’s one of the most hated – but that’s what you expect when you put him in feuds and matches with the biggest faces on the roster.

Despite that, prepare to see him bring his guitar out to a chorus of boos on the night after WrestleMania.

Does Elias Samson deserve a main roster call-up from NXT? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms