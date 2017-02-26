Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

The next call-up has reportedly been decided.

WWE decide which NXT star will debut on the RAW after WrestleMania

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s almost that time of the year where we start speculating which potential surprises we may see on the Raw after WrestleMania.

It’s proven to be quite a hit amongst WWE fans, mainly because the crowd is still ecstatic from the previous night’s festivities, so the company goes all out into making sure it’s one of the best episodes of the year.

NXT CALL-UP

Numerous rumours have already been floating around as to what we could see, such as a Shinsuke Nakamura call-up, as well as an appearance from Goldberg who could stick around for longer yet again.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, based off what happened at the NXT tapings, as well as the follow-up on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one NXT star is all but confirmed to be making his main roster debut on April 3 – and at the minute, it’s not the King of Strong Style.

At the latest set of NXT tapings – which have been taped all the way up to TakeOver: Orlando – we saw Kassius Ohno taking on The Drifter, Elias Samson.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

It was the stipulation that was most interesting, as Ohno defeated Samson in a loser leaves NXT match.

THE DRIFTER

According to Dave Meltzer, that loss sets up his main roster arrival and we will see him on the red brand upon his arrival.

He said: “Yeah, the big debut is gonna be Elias Samson on the Raw after WrestleMania.

“I’m sure he won’t be the only one. He will get a big reaction and he will get booed. I could see him being another Fandango. We’ll see.”

Samson is a solid in-ring worker, but there’s no denying that he’s one of the most hated – but that’s what you expect when you put him in feuds and matches with the biggest faces on the roster.

Despite that, prepare to see him bring his guitar out to a chorus of boos on the night after WrestleMania.

Does Elias Samson deserve a main roster call-up from NXT? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again