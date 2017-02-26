Another day, another massive home run off the bat of a New York Yankees slugger.

Last week, catcher Gary Sanchez hit a ball off the scoreboard in batting practice, which became a viral video.

It also made Yankees fans salivate at the thought of the young catcher hitting bombs out of Yankee Stadium all season long.

Article continues below

In 93 games at the Triple-A level last season, power-hitting corner outfield prospect Aaron Judge hit 19 home runs, showing his pop and potential at the next level.

But, in 27 games with the Big League club, he hit just .179 and hit just four home runs.

Article continues below

What was most concerning was his strikeout rate. In his 84 at-bats, he struck out 42 times. That’s an alarmingly-high rate and is unacceptable for a Major League hitter.

But, it looks as though Judge is out to prove himself in Spring Training in the hopes of landing the Opening Day right fielder’s job. Check out the mammoth shot he hit on Saturday against the Phillies.

Did that ball land yet?

That’s exactly the type of outcome that the Bronx Bombers will dream of in the 2017 campaign.

Take a look at the screenshot of where the ball traveled.

That’s not human.

If you need further proof of how far the ball traveled, take a look at the outfielders’ positioning.

Not a single one moved. Right off the bat, that ball was gone.

Of course, the YES Network had to have a bit of fun after the massive shot.

It also landed him on the cover of the sports section of the New York Daily News.

While the pitch was a fastball right down the middle of the plate, by far the easiest pitch to hit for a power hitter, it was an encouraging sign for Judge to knock one out of the park in such an incredible fashion.

Now all he has to do is build on the homer, add some more, and carry the success into the regular season.

Easier said than done.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms