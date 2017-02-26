Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores brilliant free-kick in EFL Cup final vs Southampton

Oh Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Tell us how you do it.

Many doubted whether he could cut it in England when Manchester United signed the Swede in the summer of 2016,

Twenty-five goals later and those same people have gone quiet.

Article continues below

The 35-year-old opened the scoring for Man United in the EFL Cup final against Southampton with a thumping free-kick from 30 yards out.

Southampton boss Claude Puel will be inquiring as to just what his wall and goalkeeper, Fraser Forster, were up to, but that doesn’t take anything away from Ibra’s strike.

Article continues below

Ibrahimovic has been United’s best player this season by far, and he showed his seniority by refusing Paul Pogba’s requests to hit the free-kick.

There was only ever going to be one player who took it. And Jose Mourinho will be glad it was Ibra.

Southampton have every right to feel a sense of injustice after they had a goal incorrectly disallowed in the early stages. Manolo Gabbiadini tapped home from Cedric Soares’ delivery but was adjudged to have been offside.

Moments later and the Saints were behind. Football can be a cruel game.

Video: Ibra's free-kick

Watch Ibra’s terrific effort in the video below.

Zlatan’s goal means he has now scored five goals in his past five domestic cup finals, including four games he played for Paris Saint-Germain. Talk about being a big game player.

Of course, Twitter went wild. Rio Ferdinand and Phil Neville were among the former Manchester United players to tweet their delight.

It’s hard to think of a better free signing than Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Jesse Lingard doubled United's lead moments before the interval.

Is Zlatan Ibrahimovic a contender for PL Player of the Year? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms