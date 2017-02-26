Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

What a player.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores brilliant free-kick in EFL Cup final vs Southampton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Oh Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Tell us how you do it.

Many doubted whether he could cut it in England when Manchester United signed the Swede in the summer of 2016,

Twenty-five goals later and those same people have gone quiet.

Article continues below

The 35-year-old opened the scoring for Man United in the EFL Cup final against Southampton with a thumping free-kick from 30 yards out.

Southampton boss Claude Puel will be inquiring as to just what his wall and goalkeeper, Fraser Forster, were up to, but that doesn’t take anything away from Ibra’s strike.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Ibrahimovic has been United’s best player this season by far, and he showed his seniority by refusing Paul Pogba’s requests to hit the free-kick.

There was only ever going to be one player who took it. And Jose Mourinho will be glad it was Ibra.

Southampton have every right to feel a sense of injustice after they had a goal incorrectly disallowed in the early stages. Manolo Gabbiadini tapped home from Cedric Soares’ delivery but was adjudged to have been offside.

Moments later and the Saints were behind. Football can be a cruel game.

Manchester United v Southampton - EFL Cup Final

Video: Ibra's free-kick

Watch Ibra’s terrific effort in the video below.

Zlatan’s goal means he has now scored five goals in his past five domestic cup finals, including four games he played for Paris Saint-Germain. Talk about being a big game player.

Of course, Twitter went wild. Rio Ferdinand and Phil Neville were among the former Manchester United players to tweet their delight.

It’s hard to think of a better free signing than Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Jesse Lingard doubled United's lead moments before the interval.

Is Zlatan Ibrahimovic a contender for PL Player of the Year? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
League Cup
David Beckham
Football
Southampton
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

WATCH: Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho yet again at WWE live show

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Video of Yakubu playing for Coventry has gone viral and it’s incredible

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again