Football

Gabbiadini chases the ball in the EFL Cup final..

Twitter rages as Southampton goal v Manchester United is incorrectly given offside

Football News
24/7

Whether Southampton fans like it or not, they face an uphill struggle to beat Manchester United to the EFL Cup this afternoon.

After all, as far as the Premier League is concerned, the Red Devils haven’t sampled defeat since October 23. That’s not to mention the small matters of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic either, too.

Nevertheless, Southampton have been a team possessed in this year’s EFL Cup competition and have started the final in similar vein. United could well be set for the same fate as Arsenal and Liverpool.

In fact, Claude Puel’s men nearly took the lead after just 11 minutes of play. Moreover, it looked to have come from a familiar source and their January talisman – Manolo Gabbiadini.

The Italian had scored three goals in his first two games for the Saints and was given the nod in what looks set to be Southampton’s biggest fixture of the season.

His moment of glory was stolen from him by the linesman’s flag, however. With Cedric Soares having disposed Marcos Rojo on the right-flank, Gabbiadini arrived at the far post and met the resulting cross.

It proved a simple tap-in and one that looked destined to give Southampton the lead. Unfortunately for the plucky underdogs though, the officials failed to clock the positioning of Chris Smalling and the goal was chalked off.

The incident can be seen below:

Agonisingly for Puel, the effort was well and truly onside. Furthermore, its impacts have only been further amplified by the fact they now find themselves a goal behind.

Ibrahimovic’s free-kick sees supporters kicking themselves and rightfully so. Since then, Jesse Lingard has doubled United's lead and Jack Stephens has flirted with a red card.

The pick of the tweets and reaction to the controversy can be seen here:

That’s got to sting. As they say though, it’s not over ‘til the fat lady sings.

Do you think Southampton's goal was correctly disallowed? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

