Video: NFL players tell really bad jokes to one another at Pro Bowl

The NFL Pro Bowl this year was quite different than previous years, with several different activities taking place throughout the week in build up for the game at the end of the weekend.

This has been a change from previous years where the Pro Bowl wasn't taken seriously by the players selected for the game for obvious reasons. It's usually a time which players enjoy themselves and relax after working hard for their respective teams during the season.

One of the ways which players relaxed this year was by telling bad jokes to one another, trying to make each other laugh with some of the most ridiculous jokes you'll ever hear.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The players taking part were Los Angeles Chargers' Melvin Gordon and Casey Hayward, Cincinnati Bengals' Carlos Dunlap, Denver Broncos' Demaryius Thomas, Darian Stewart, and Aqib Talib, Baltimore Ravens' Eric Weddle and Kyle Juszczyk, Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard, Pittsburgh Steelers' Ryan Shazier, Minnesota Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson, Buffalo Bills' Lorenzo Alexander, and Oakland Raiders' Kelechi Osemele and Rodney Hudson.

They faced off in pairs telling bad jokes to one another trying to make the other laugh. If you laughed at the joke, however, you lose. You can watch the video of the NFL players telling bad jokes to one another in the video further down in this article.

Article continues below

Some of the jokes which the NFL players told to one another include:

'What's colorful and smart? - A Brainbow'

'What do you call a guy with a rubber toe? - Roberto'

'What did the football coach say to the broken vending machine? - Give me my quarterback'

'Why can't zoo animals take tests? - Too many cheetahs'

So you have to have a certain type of humor to find these jokes laugh-out-loud funny, but enough of them will crack anybody into laughter, even if they are as bad as the ones you find in your Christmas cracker on Christmas Day.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms