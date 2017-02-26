Where would Barcelona be without Lionel Messi?

Granted, the Catalans have Luis Suarez and Neymar to draw upon, but it’s been the little Argentine bailing them out in recent weeks. Furthermore, the 29-year-old wasn’t willing to buck the trend with his performance against Atletico Madrid today.

If anyone is going to motivate the chase for Real Madrid, it’s Messi and he seems hell-bent on racking up three points after three points. Oh and he’s broken yet another record on the way to doing so.

Tight victory

Barcelona may have won four out of their last five trips to the Vincente Calderon, yet facing Diego Simeone’s men is never an easy task. They certainly didn’t have it easy this weekend, either.

Atletico had the better of the play in the first-half with Marc-Andre ter Stegen called into a number of saves. Nevertheless, Jan Oblak had to be at his very best to keep out an inch-perfect free-kick from Messi.

Rafinha eventually gave the away side the lead after a spell of penalty area pinball, only for Diego Godin to level the contest though.

Consequently, Barcelona seemed destined to head towards a 1-1 draw that would only serve to hamper their title challenge. After all, a win would have given them a rare opportunity to usurp Los Blancos in the table.

Zinedine Zidane’s men may have two games in hand, yet a draw for Barca would make Ronaldo and co. feel a whole lot better about their 2-1 defeat to Valencia.

That wasn’t the case though and Messi was on hand to keep the title race alive and breathing. With 85 minutes on the clock, the 29-year-old stabbed the ball home from within the six-yard box.

His winning goal can be seen below:

It proved a dagger in the heart of a hard working Atletico side and the second time in as many games that Messi has popped up with a later winner. It made his stoppage time penalty against Leganes look positively tame.

Record breaking

Seeing as this is Messi though, few games or goals go by without him breaking a record in the process. That was no different today and it proved quite the achievement.

The landmark reached can viewed be in the proceeding Tweet:

Consequently, Messi is just one season away from having scored 20 goals in every La Liga season across an entire decade. It’s fair to say it’s been quite the nine seasons for the Argentine.

There couldn’t have been a more dramatic way in which he could’ve reached the feat, either.

It’s not just been a successful nine seasons in terms of scoring in the league though. The forward has collected the small matter of three Champions League trophies and four Ballon d’Or titles in the mean time too.

Real and Ronaldo may need to look over their shoulders, after all.

Who do you think will win the La Liga title race this season? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

